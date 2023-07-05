Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Former Dundee councillor and Arbroath opera singer star in King Charles’ Scottish coronation

The stark simplicity of the Stone of Scone provided a contrast with the splendour of the Honours of Scotland presented to King Charles III in Edinburgh.

By Chris Ferguson
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.
Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow carrying the Crown, which forms part of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.

Scotland’s most ancient symbols of identity were united for the first time as King Charles III accepted the Honours of Scotland.

It was the first time the Stone of Scone and the Scottish regalia had been present at the same time in St Giles Cathedral.

The Stone of Destiny, soon to be taken to its new home in Perth has only had two homes since its removal from Scone by Edward I of England in 1296.

Down the ages it has been a symbol of Scottish sovereignty as Lord Lyon, Joseph Morrow of Dundee, told the congregation at the national service of thanksgiving and dedication.

Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow and the Stone of Scone, during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The stark simplicity of the stone provided a contrast with the splendour of the Honours of Scotland presented to King Charles III.

These are dazzling artefacts gifted to Scotland by Popes but playing a central role in St Giles, a cradle of the Reformation, which gave a pulpit to John Knox.

These different strands of tradition helped craft the modern country Scotland is today, yet the rhythm of history still pulsed through this service.

‘Not my king’ shouts on Royal Mile

The last time we have seen what has been called a Scottish coronation was when Queen Elizabeth II accepted the regalia in 1953.

Back then vast crowds lined both sides of Princes Street. Today the crowds on the Royal Mile were more compact but equally enthusiastic.

In their midst was a vocal body of republicans with flags proclaiming: “Not my king.”

King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication.

Their shouts could be heard clearly in the cathedral after violinist Nicola Benedetti and the Honours of Scotland Ensemble played Farewell to Stromness.

Five compositions had been commissioned by the King, all hauntingly beautiful and distinctly Scottish.

These included Balmoral Flourishes, by Aberdeen University Professor Paul Mealor, chosen to reflect the King’s love of north-east Scotland.

Just before the King and Queen arrived, accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, Robert Lovie and Ryan Corbett performed Caledonia, written by Dougie MacLean of Dunkeld.

‘Relaxed affair’

As the service began, the King could not have failed to hear the republican chants from outside which broke out as Kirk moderator Sally Forter-Fulton gave her sermon.

I was here in September as the late Queen was lying in rest during a service of thanksgiving. It was, of course, sombre and it was a far more relaxed royal party and congregation.

Today was more relaxed: guests chatted and I even saw one man tuck into a snack in his seat.

Still, the service followed a similar form to the 1953 dedication.

Queen Camilla leaves St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Image: Chris Jackson/PA Wire.

The honour of presenting the Sword of Elizabeth to the King fell to Dame Katherine Grainger, former Olympic rower and Chancellor of Glasgow University.

Among the sword’s escorts were Marcus Humphrey of Dinnet in Deeside.

The sword is etched with figures of Saints Peter and Paul and bears the inscription of Pope Julius crafted in the indulgent style of a pre-Reformation age.

Lady Dorrian, Lord Justice Clerk bore the sceptre, presented by Pope Alexander to King James IV.

The Crown of Scotland, offered to the King, was used at the coronation of the ultimately tragic Mary. Queen of Scots in 1543.

King Charles III with the Lord Lyon (right) and the new Elizabeth Sword at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh earlier this week.

It was presented to the King by the Duke of Hamilton and Brandon, escorted by Lochlan Sweaton, headboy at Balwearie High School, Glenrothes, and Ailsa Russell, headgirl of Clydeview Academy.

After accepting the crown, the King said: “In receiving this Crown, I so promise by God’s help.”

Karen’s performance

Almost exactly 70 years earlier, the late Queen accepted the Honours of Scotland and then placed them in the keeping of the current duke’s grandfather, Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, 14th Duke of Hamilton and 11th Duke of Brandon.

It was the current duke who placed the Crown of Scotland on the coffin of the late Queen as she lay in rest at St Giles in September last year.

After the King accepted the Honours of Scotland, Arbroath-born mezzo-soprano Karen Cargill performed A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in a Doric tribute to the Queen as chancellor of Aberdeen University. She was accompanied by Glasgow’s The Ayoub Sisters.

Karen Cargill.

The King had commissioned London-based Joanna Gill, an Aberdeen graduate to compose the piece.

Karen (47) who credits her music teacher Molly Robb and Arbroath Musical Festival with shaping her career, has performed in some of the world’s greatest venues including Carnegie Hall in New York.

Before the service, the a people’s procession made up of 100 members of organisations including Angus and Dundee Cadets; The Boys’ Brigade; the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, the NHS and RNLI, preceded the military procession to St Giles.

As the King and Queen returned to Holyroodhouse they were greeted by a 21-gun salute from Edinburgh Castle and an RAF flypast.

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — A mouthful of crack
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Some Tayside and Fife MPs will be quitting come the next election
The Tayside and Fife MPs standing their ground - and those stepping down at…
Katrin Lewis is part of the new 'green' team at the Angus vets.
Angus vets on 'green mission' invests thousands to cut emissions
Montrose have a new home and away kit this year. Image: Phoenix Photgraphy / Montrose FC.
Montrose offer fans FREE entry to Links Park - if they wear the new…
With a price tag of just £29,000, this flat in Arbroath is a bargain. Image: Zoopla.
4 Tayside and Fife flats for £30,000 or under
Bruce Storie raped a woman at Rewind Scotland in 2019. Image: Facebook/ Shutterstock.
Rewind festival rapist jailed for 12 years
Overflowing Craigie Burn in Perth.
£310,000 flood defence scheme proposed for Perth
SNP MP Angus MacNeil suspended by party
Ninewells Hospital involved in "UK first" procedure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Virus used to treat hip infection at Ninewells in 'UK-first' procedure