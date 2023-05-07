‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in King’s Coronation and Queen’s funeral’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in King’s Coronation and Queen’s funeral’

Dr Joe Morrow once represented Maryfield and served on the Dundee Waterfront Development Board.

By Ben MacDonald
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon

A former Dundee councillor has told of an “intense year” after he played central roles at both the King’s Coronation and the Queen’s funeral.

Dr Joe Morrow, who formerly represented the Maryfield ward for Labour, has held the title of Lord Lyon King of Arms since 2014.

It means the former Vice Lord Lieutenant of Dundee – who also held a role on the Dundee Waterfront Development Board – oversees state ceremonies in Scotland, and is invited to play a part in major events south of the border.

Speaking to The Courier after his latest role, which included holding a ceremony for the arrival of the Stone of Destiny at Westminster Abbey, he said: “The coronation was a fantastic day and everyone was in very good spirits.

Lord Lyon at the Stone of Destiny ceremony on April 29. Image: Susannah Ireland/PA Wire

“The ceremony itself started at 9am and ended at 3.30pm, so you can imagine it was quite a marathon.

“It was a remarkable piece of pageantry. For me, these things are about telling the story of not only our history, but our values in where we’re going.”

Joe – who was pictured standing next to the King as he left Westminster Abbey – says he had two roles to play at the coronation ceremony.

He said: “First of all, I was in the inward procession alongside two other heralds to bring the King into the cathedral.

“I was then part of the outward procession. I had no verbal pieces, it was very much all processional.”

In September, Joe told The Courier how he had fought back tears while standing just feet from the new King during the Queen’s funeral.

He says it has been an eventful year in the role.

Joe (second right) during his role as a Dundee councillor. Image: DC Thomson
Joe (top) at the Queen’s funeral. Image: BBC

He said: “I have a lifelong interest in ceremony and heraldry and in 2014 I was appointed  Lord Lyon.

“At that time you don’t think about what’s going to happen. It’s been an intense year starting with the death of the Queen.

“We had to create a new ceremony for the Stone of Destiny to go down to Westminster Abbey.

‘Part of a wonderful era of history’

“We hosted a farewell ceremony at Edinburgh Castle then held a religious ceremony to receive it at the abbey. I had to provide a speech for that.

“Then, of course, we had this weekend’s coronation and later in the year we will hold a presentation of the royal honours of Scotland to the King at St Giles’ Cathedral with our own Scottish crown, sword and sceptre.”

Joe described the weekend as one of the most memorable occasions of his career.

Joe in his coronation dress. Image: Lord Lyon

He added: “There’s no other way to describe it, you feel a part of a wonderful era of history.

“The excitement of actually taking part, bearing in mind that I’m nearly 70, it was a highlight of this latter part of my professional life.

“The real sense of representing Scotland and Scottish traditions within the abbey was very important for me because these things can be taken away out of the Scottish context.

“We were able to maintain that in a strong, positive way.”

