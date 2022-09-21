Ex-Dundee councillor fought back tears just feet from King Charles at Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Ex-Dundee councillor fought back tears just feet from King Charles at Queen’s funeral

By Neil Henderson
September 21 2022, 1.41pm Updated: September 21 2022, 3.24pm
Dr Joseph Morrow (circled) watches as King Charles III and Lord Chamberlain perform their duties at the Queen's committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor. Image: BBC.

A former Dundee councillor has told of how he fought back tears just a few feet from King Charles III at the Queen’s funeral.

Dr Joseph Morrow, who previously represented Maryfield, rubbed shoulders with world leaders and royalty at both the funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday.

He was there in his capacity as Lord Lyon King of Arms – who responsible for overseeing state ceremonies in Scotland – and joined the march that took the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

‘Several heart-stopping moments’ at Queen’s funeral

He also took part in the late monarch’s procession to Windsor Castle – her final resting place.

Dr Morrow told The Courier there were several “heart-stopping moments” during the ceremonies has he fought to keep his emotions in check.

He said: “There were moments when I struggled to keep a hold of my emotions, especially during the service at Windsor, which was profoundly moving.

Dr Morrow wearing his Lord Lyon robes.

“As I watched – from just a few feet away – the orb, sceptre and crown being lifted from the Queen’s coffin and placed on the high altar, I was almost overcome with emotion.

“Similarly, as the coffin was slowly lowered to the sounds of a lone piper, it was a particularly difficult moment.”

Sitting alongside Lord Chamberlain and behind the King during the Windsor service, Dr Morrow gained a rare insight into the perspective of the royal family.

Former Dundee politician ‘bore witness to royal family’s grief’

He said: “Being so close to proceedings, it was impossible not to bear witness to the sadness and grief of members of the royal family.

“Many of them were understandably very upset.

“But considering at the heart of all this they are a family whose grief has been exposed to the world, I can only look and admire how they have handled it.

The Queen’s coffin arrives at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Image: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock.

“I was also struck – throughout such a solemn yet momentous day – how we were making history, which will be looked back upon for centuries.”

Although it was a state occasion, the services had a Scottish influence throughout.

Dr Morrow added: “It was a long day to be involved in, and on the long walk up to Windsor Castle my head was beginning to drop.

Role in King’s coronation

“It’s hard work trying to keep in step while wearing the ceremonial robes, which are incredibly heavy.

“But hearing the pipes once more really did fill you with a sense of pride for Scotland and certainly brought about a second wind.”

Dr Morrow – who delivered the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh in the days after the Queen’s death – will continue in his role for the new monarch.

Lord Lyon, the former Dundee Councillor Joseph Morrow
Lord Lyon leading the proclamation for King Charles III in Edinburgh.

That includes playing a part in the coronation, expected to take place next year.

This Sunday, at the invite of Dundee’s Lord Provost, he will speak at a thanksgiving service in memory of the Queen at the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral from 6.30pm.

