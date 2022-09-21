Ex-Dundee councillor fought back tears just feet from King Charles at Queen’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former Dundee councillor has told of how he fought back tears just a few feet from King Charles III at the Queen’s funeral.

Dr Joseph Morrow, who previously represented Maryfield, rubbed shoulders with world leaders and royalty at both the funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday.

He was there in his capacity as Lord Lyon King of Arms – who responsible for overseeing state ceremonies in Scotland – and joined the march that took the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

‘Several heart-stopping moments’ at Queen’s funeral

He also took part in the late monarch’s procession to Windsor Castle – her final resting place.

Dr Morrow told The Courier there were several “heart-stopping moments” during the ceremonies has he fought to keep his emotions in check.

He said: “There were moments when I struggled to keep a hold of my emotions, especially during the service at Windsor, which was profoundly moving.

“As I watched – from just a few feet away – the orb, sceptre and crown being lifted from the Queen’s coffin and placed on the high altar, I was almost overcome with emotion.

“Similarly, as the coffin was slowly lowered to the sounds of a lone piper, it was a particularly difficult moment.”

Sitting alongside Lord Chamberlain and behind the King during the Windsor service, Dr Morrow gained a rare insight into the perspective of the royal family.

Former Dundee politician ‘bore witness to royal family’s grief’

He said: “Being so close to proceedings, it was impossible not to bear witness to the sadness and grief of members of the royal family.

“Many of them were understandably very upset.

“But considering at the heart of all this they are a family whose grief has been exposed to the world, I can only look and admire how they have handled it.

“I was also struck – throughout such a solemn yet momentous day – how we were making history, which will be looked back upon for centuries.”

Although it was a state occasion, the services had a Scottish influence throughout.

Dr Morrow added: “It was a long day to be involved in, and on the long walk up to Windsor Castle my head was beginning to drop.

Role in King’s coronation

“It’s hard work trying to keep in step while wearing the ceremonial robes, which are incredibly heavy.

“But hearing the pipes once more really did fill you with a sense of pride for Scotland and certainly brought about a second wind.”

Dr Morrow – who delivered the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh in the days after the Queen’s death – will continue in his role for the new monarch.

That includes playing a part in the coronation, expected to take place next year.

This Sunday, at the invite of Dundee’s Lord Provost, he will speak at a thanksgiving service in memory of the Queen at the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral from 6.30pm.