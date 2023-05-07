Perth & Kinross Perthshire road blocked as crews tackle van fire Police and firefighters are at the scene on the A913 Perth Road, between Abernethy and Aberargie. By Ben MacDonald May 7 2023, 6.07pm Share Perthshire road blocked as crews tackle van fire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4371787/a913-aberargie-van-fire/ Copy Link 0 comment The A913 between Aberargie and Abernethy. Image: Google Street View [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up A road in Perthshire has been blocked as crews tackle a van fire. Police and firefighters are at the scene on the A913 Perth Road, between Abernethy and Aberargie. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.25pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on the A913 near Aberargie. “Emergency services are at the scene.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently helping police with a van fire on the A913 between Abernethy and Aberargie. “Two appliances are still in attendance.” Stagecoach says its 36 service to Glenrothes has been diverted via Gateside. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation