Perthshire road blocked as crews tackle van fire

A road in Perthshire has been blocked as crews tackle a van fire.

Police and firefighters are at the scene on the A913 Perth Road, between Abernethy and Aberargie.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 5.25pm on Sunday, we were called to a report of a vehicle on fire on the A913 near Aberargie.

“Emergency services are at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently helping police with a van fire on the A913 between Abernethy and Aberargie.

“Two appliances are still in attendance.”

Stagecoach says its 36 service to Glenrothes has been diverted via Gateside.