Inside ‘Fife’s cheapest home’ going to auction for just £30k

A flat thought to be the cheapest home currently for sale in Fife could be snapped up for as little as £30,000.

The two-bedroom property on Wellesley Road in Methil is going up for auction next month.

With a starting bid of starting bid of £30,000, it is being offered for sale at a guide price 40% below its home report value.

Auction House Scotland says it is the cheapest two-bedroom home for sale in Fife, according to Rightmove.

A spokesperson for Auction House Scotland said: “Located in the Swan View building, which was formerly a hotel before being converted to flats, the property consists of an entrance hallway, open-plan lounge, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

“It also benefits from a new boiler, neutral decoration throughout and private parking.

“The coastal town of Methil offers easy access to the surrounding towns of Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Cupar, whilst the flat itself is well-placed for access to the town centre of neighbouring Leven.

“Leven’s scenic sandy beach is just two miles away.”

The flat will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on July 20 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

A live stream will allow potential buyers to watch proceedings online, while telephone and proxy bidding is also available.

Auction House advises all bidders are required to register to bid before participating.