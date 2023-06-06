Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Inside ‘Fife’s cheapest home’ going to auction for just £30k

The two-bedroom property in Methil is for sale at 40% below its home report value.

By Laura Devlin
The first-floor flat is on Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Auction House Scotland
The first-floor flat is on Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Auction House Scotland

A flat thought to be the cheapest home currently for sale in Fife could be snapped up for as little as £30,000.

The two-bedroom property on Wellesley Road in Methil is going up for auction next month.

With a starting bid of starting bid of £30,000, it is being offered for sale at a guide price 40% below its home report value.

Auction House Scotland says it is the cheapest two-bedroom home for sale in Fife, according to Rightmove.

The Wellesley Road  flat will go up for auction next month. Image: Auction House Scotland
The living area. Image: Auction House Scotland

A spokesperson for Auction House Scotland said: “Located in the Swan View building, which was formerly a hotel before being converted to flats, the property consists of an entrance hallway, open-plan lounge, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

“It also benefits from a new boiler, neutral decoration throughout and private parking.

The flat has a modern kitchen. Image: Auction House Scotland
The flat’s bathroom. Image: Auction House Scotland

“The coastal town of Methil offers easy access to the surrounding towns of Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Cupar, whilst the flat itself is well-placed for access to the town centre of neighbouring Leven.

“Leven’s scenic sandy beach is just two miles away.”

The two-bedroom flat is in a former hotel. Image: Auction House Scotland
A view on to Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Auction House Scotland

The flat will be open to bids at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on  July 20 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

A live stream will allow potential buyers to watch proceedings online, while telephone and proxy bidding is also available.

Auction House advises all bidders are required to register to bid before participating.

The first-floor flat is on Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Auction House Scotland
The van on fire in Fife.
The new Kennoway pump track.
The first-floor flat is on Wellesley Road in Methil. Image: Auction House Scotland
The entrance to Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Lady Elspeth Campbell with husband Sir Menzies Campbell in 2007.
Sir Menzies Campbell and his wife Lady Campbell.
St Andrews poetry garden
The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.
The 'driverless' - or autonomous - bus as it heads over the Forth Road Bridge.
