Kate Forbes warns SNP leaders to be ‘extraordinarily careful’ as Fergus Ewing gets date for disciplinary

Former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes has warned the first minister to tread carefully when dealing with rebel nationalist Fergus Ewing.

Ms Forbes said the veteran MSP is “much loved” and communities will draw conclusions about the party if he is treated harshly.

Mr Ewing has been repeatedly outspoken on party policy and faces a disciplinary meeting on Wednesday next week.

He is expected to lose the party whip, which means he will be outside the SNP group for a limited period in parliament.

Ms Forbes said: “Fergus is much loved in the Highlands, particularly among people who live in distinctively rural industries like farming, fishing and so on.

“I have always valued his representation of the Highlands and islands.”

Asked about suspension, she said: “I cannot comment on what the leadership do or don’t do. My view would be that we have extraordinarily careful here because the Highlands is behind Humza.

“So as someone who represents Highland communities, who believe that he speaks for them, Highland communities will look at the way the party leadership treats Fergus and draw conclusions from that as to how we view Highland communities.”

Former SNP minister

Mr Ewing was a member of the Scottish Government under Alex Salmond then Nicola Sturgeon.

But he has increasingly spoken out about the SNP’s coalition deal with the Greens.

He voted against Green party minister Lorna Slater, which is seen as a direct challenge to the government.

On Thursday last week, Mr Ewing was awarded an “MSP of the year” title at a political magazine’s ceremony.

On Tuesday, he launched another attack on SNP plans for regulations on short-term lets.