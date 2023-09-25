Kinross space museum on ex-Nato spy base to get extra £300,000 funding

Plans for a new space museum in Kinross have been given another major boost after securing £300,000 extra funding from Westminster.

The Tories revealed the project to transform the “golf ball” ex-Nato spy base at Balado Bridge will benefit from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Aero Space Kinross was previously able to secure £1.6 million which had been approved by the Tay Cities Region Deal Joint Committee.

The project also successfully raised £250,000 by allowing backers to invest via tax-free bonds.

The museum is slotted to include exhibits on rockets, satellites, space navigation, the solar system and the history of the space race.

Major space firms such as NASA and SpaceX will also have their own exhibits.

Project leaders hope the new museum will tempt younger visitors to pursue jobs in the science and tech sector.

A budget of around £3m has been set aside for the space centre, which is expected to be open in 2025.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “This investment is a fantastic boost for the local area.

“It is vital for Scotland’s growth and economy that we make sure young people are equipped with the skills to succeed in a changing workforce.

“This centre will help to inspire children and young people into the science, tech, engineering and maths careers that will be vital for our future economy.”

The UK Government will spend just under £1m in the latest round of awards from its Community Ownership Fund.

The scheme works similarly to the levelling up programme, first initiated by Boris Johnson when he came to power in 2019.

Government officials say the community fund is more focused on restoring old institutions such as local museums, pubs and clubs.

Commenting on the latest round of awards, Tory Scotland minister Malcolm Offord said: “It’s great news that a further four Scottish projects are sharing almost £1m from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

“Through the fund we are now supporting 28 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live, work and play to the tune of almost £6.2m.”

However, the Scottish Government insisted the money being dished out should have been allocated to Holyrood first, where it could then be spent.

A spokesperson said: “While the Scottish Government welcomes all extra funding for Scotland, it would be much better if provided to the Scottish Government via the Barnett Formula in the normal manner.

“This would enable strategic decisions to be made and the impact of the funding to be increased as we would be able to work with local government and communities and use existing mechanisms, networks and relationships built and developed over many years.”