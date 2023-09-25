Kinross space museum on ex-Nato spy base to get extra £300,000 funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross space museum on ex-Nato spy base to get extra £300,000 funding

The UK Government confirmed the project will benefit from the latest round of Community Ownership Fund spending.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Plans for a new space museum in Kinross have been given another major boost after securing £300,000 extra funding from Westminster.

The Tories revealed the project to transform the “golf ball” ex-Nato spy base at Balado Bridge will benefit from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Aero Space Kinross was previously able to secure £1.6 million which had been approved by the Tay Cities Region Deal Joint Committee.

The project also successfully raised £250,000 by allowing backers to invest via tax-free bonds.

The museum is slotted to include exhibits on rockets, satellites, space navigation, the solar system and the history of the space race.

The museum will be on the site of a former Nato spy base.

Major space firms such as NASA and SpaceX will also have their own exhibits.

Project leaders hope the new museum will tempt younger visitors to pursue jobs in the science and tech sector.

A budget of around £3m has been set aside for the space centre, which is expected to be open in 2025.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “This investment is a fantastic boost for the local area.

“It is vital for Scotland’s growth and economy that we make sure young people are equipped with the skills to succeed in a changing workforce.

Conservative MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“This centre will help to inspire children and young people into the science, tech, engineering and maths careers that will be vital for our future economy.”

The UK Government will spend just under £1m in the latest round of awards from its Community Ownership Fund.

The scheme works similarly to the levelling up programme, first initiated by Boris Johnson when he came to power in 2019.

Government officials say the community fund is more focused on restoring old institutions such as local museums, pubs and clubs.

Commenting on the latest round of awards, Tory Scotland minister Malcolm Offord said: “It’s great news that a further four Scottish projects are sharing almost £1m from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

“Through the fund we are now supporting 28 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live, work and play to the tune of almost £6.2m.”

However, the Scottish Government insisted the money being dished out should have been allocated to Holyrood first, where it could then be spent.

A spokesperson said: “While the Scottish Government welcomes all extra funding for Scotland, it would be much better if provided to the Scottish Government via the Barnett Formula in the normal manner.

“This would enable strategic decisions to be made and the impact of the funding to be increased as we would be able to work with local government and communities and use existing mechanisms, networks and relationships built and developed over many years.”

