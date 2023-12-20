A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 dualling: New timetable published in full as Perth-Inverness upgrade given delayed 2035 finish date

The first stage between Tomatin and Moy will be finished in 2027, but the long-overdue project will take another TWELVE YEARS to complete.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
A9 dualling
The government announced this year it could not meet the pledge to dual the A9 by 2025. Image: DC Thomson

The A9 road is now scheduled to be fully dualled between Perth and Inverness by 2035, more than a decade later than originally planned.

SNP transport chief Màiri McAllan outlined her new timetable today for a project which has been bogged down by long delays and missed deadlines.

The first of nine sections still to be upgraded, between Tomatin and Moy in the Highlands, is expected to be completed by 2027 at the very earliest.

But work on it is not expected to begin until next summer.

In Holyrood today, Ms McAllan said the overall project – one of the most expensive put forward in Holyrood – is now expected to total £3 billion.

She admitted progress on upgrades has been slow, but insisted the lengthy road is Scotland’s “backbone”.

SNP transport secretary Mairi McAllan. Image: PA

How the sections will be completed

The government aims to ensure the remaining sections of the route are widened as part of a rolling programme of upgrades.

Ms McAllan confirmed that:

  • Construction between the Tay Crossing and Ballinluig is scheduled to begin in 2025, in the hope it can be finished by 2028.
  • Works from Pitlochry to Killiecrankie should start in the summer of 2026, before ideally being completed in 2030.
  • Upgrades between the Pass of Birnam and Tay Crossing should commence in the autumn of 2028, before being finished by the end of 2030.
  • Three northern sections of the project, comprising the Crubenmore to Kincraig and Dalraddy to Slochd stretches of the road, will be upgraded between 2028 and 2033.
  • The final programme of upgrades, from Killiecrankie to Crubenmore, will begin in August 2030 and the route is expected to be fully dualled in 2035.

Ms McAllan revealed that means it will take until seven years from now until even half of the road has been upgraded as promised by the SNP.

It’s anticipated 85% of the project will then be completed by 2033, before the remaining works then ideally finish two years later.

Map showing the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

Long years of promises

The Scottish Government first pledged to dual the long stretch of road shortly after taking power in 2007.

In the meantime, lives have continued to be lost on dangerous stretches of the route.

Earlier this year, the SNP ripped up the original timetable to finish all upgrades by 2025.

Last week, we told how party leaders knew since 2018 that the target to complete the project two years from now was “unachievable”.

The SNP’s political rivals and angry campaigners have long criticised the litany of failures surrounding the scheme.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Murdo Fraser claimed it was “jaw-dropping” that the dualling project will take so long to complete.

He said: “Throughout that period, too many lives have needlessly been lost, and more will die as a result of the further delays we have heard about today.”

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Inverness and Nairn SNP Fergus Ewing has been a strong critic of his own party over missed targets.

He asked Ms McAllan: “Will she acknowledge that many, including myself, will continue to remain sceptical until they see even the diggers on the road?

The Highland MSP added: “There must be no more slippage, no more delays, and no more broken promises.”

This is a breaking news story. More detail follows.