Ian Murray warns Raith Rovers of ‘funny’ festive period after extending lead over Dundee United

The Stark's Park boss said it is too early for talk of a top two in the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith manager Ian Murray has his side five points clear of Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Raith manager Ian Murray has his side five points clear of Dundee United. Image: SNS.

There is a level-headedness about Ian Murray after Raith Rovers recorded what could be a huge result in this season’s Scottish Championship.

Saturday’s 1-0 win at Tannadice gives Rovers a five-point lead over Dundee United, with their Scottish Championship still with a game in hand away to Morton.

The calmness from Murray seems congruent enough, with the jubilant scenes after full-time at Tannadice now a fading memory and focus firmly turning to Ayr United at Stark’s Park on Friday night and Arbroath the following week, also at home.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Murray has warned his Raith charges, as they embark on two home matches to finish off the year, against the potential pitfalls.

The Rovers manager isn’t concerned about complacency slipping into the mindset of his players, but more about the “funny” results the Christmas and New Year period can throw up.

Raith must be ‘on their guard’

“We’ve got two really hard home games over the Christmas period,” Murray tells Courier Sport. “It’s always a funny time for funny results and unexpected wins sometimes for teams.

“So we have to be on our guard and make sure we’re ready for Ayr United. The game against them at Somerset was a close game, we expect the same again on Friday, but delighted to be at home.

“The boys are just getting on with it, Saturday was just another three points at the end of the day.”

There are no new injury issues for Friday night’s match. Jack Hamilton didn’t train until last Friday morning after pulling out in the warm-up in the midweek trip to Arbroath with illness.

He is back in contention from the start after only being fit enough for a valuable substitute appearance in Saturday’s win.

Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson is set to rejoin training next week. Image: SNS.

That leaves only Keith Watson on the sidelines. The defender stepped up his rehab this week and it is hoped he will rejoin training next week.

‘Too early’ for top-two chat with Dundee United

Last week, Raith edged ahead of Dundee United in the Championship with two wins in a week on the road.

With a bit of daylight between them and Dundee United, it means that Rovers will play the role of pace-setters for at least the next two matches.

“If you’re being brutally honest, every team would rather be ahead than chasing because you have a lot more leeway,” adds Murray.

“It’s still too early to say if it’s a definite split, but I think what we are seeing is that the middle bit of the league is really tight.

“It’s been a really tough period for us all: six out of the last eight away from home. You throw in a Fife derby in there, a trip to Inverness, a midweek trip up to Arbroath – really tough.

“But we’ve had to be good to stay in the hunt and to keep pace with Dundee United and to keep our gap to Partick Thistle.

“It’s looking good but, again, if it can go well so quickly, it can just as quickly go bad.”

