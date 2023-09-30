Fatal crashes three-times higher on A9 single carriage sections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fatal crashes three-times higher on A9 single carriage sections

The Scottish Government’s own figures show the volume of accidents on parts that are still not dualled, as anger grows at project delays.

By Andy Philip
Campaigners want the A9 dualled between Perth and Inverness to improve safety. Image: DC Thomson.
Three times as many fatal accidents happened on parts of the A9 trunk road not dualled as promised by the SNP Govermment.

Figures showed the difference in accidents over two years on the main road between Inverness and the southern end of the route at Dunblane.

The government promised more than a decade ago to start work on dualling the entire stretch between Perth and Inverness.

But it has been dogged by delays and rising costs while concern grows about whether it will ever be completed.

The safety record will be raised by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross when he speaks at his party’s UK conference on Sunday.

Mr Ross is likely to focus criticism on infrastructure problems in rural areas.

‘First disappointment’

Tory MSP Edward Mountain said: “First Minister Humza Yousaf promised to the people of the north that fully dualling the A9 was his first priority, and he would sit down with the finance secretary to get the budget to get it done.

“Instead of his first priority, it was his first disappointment.”

The figures, obtained by the Conservatives, cover the period between 2020 and 2022.

Of the 12 fatal accidents, nine were on non-dualled sections and three were on dual carriageway. Seven of the fatal accidents were just last year.

The A9 is being upgraded slowly in sections. Image: Transport Scotland

The figures refer to crashes rather than the total number of any fatalities, which is higher.

The research also looked at all personal injuries on the road between Dunblane in the south and Inverness in the north.

They were more evenly spread, but last year 30 were on non-dualled sections compared with 16 on dualled carriageway.

Deaths and delays

More than 300 people have died on the Perth-Inverness stretch since 1979, when people were already demanding road improvements.

In 2007, the SNP first pledged to dual the route. It was supposed to be done by 2025 but that is now impossible.

The price tag was £3 billion in 2011 but will now be far higher.

Meanwhile, a dualling petition from campaigner Laura Hansler has passed 4,200 signatures as it continues to gather support at the Scottish Parliament.

Kincraig campaigner Laura Hansler lodged a petition at Holyrood. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

MSPs met the campaigner in summer as part of their own inquiry into the project.

Public spending watchdog Audit Scotland reported on Thursday that the A9 dualling campaign was among those affected by cost pressures and further delays.

So far, 11 miles out of 77 have been completed.

Update ‘this autumn’

We revealed earlier this month that work is under way again to find a contractor to dual a six-mile stretch between Tomatin and Moy.

Government agency Transport Scotland said the latest annual budget includes more than £31 million for road safety.

“An additional £5 million package of targeted shorter-term safety measures is to be delivered between Perth and Inverness between now and 2025,” the agency added.

“Work to determine the most suitable procurement options for the remaining sections of the A9 dualling is now well advanced. As we promised in February this year, we expect to update Parliament on a renewed programme this autumn.”

