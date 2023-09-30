Restaurant review: Affordable brunch in beautiful surroundings at The Cannon in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Affordable brunch in beautiful surroundings at The Cannon in Dundee

With eggs, pancakes, French toast and bagels on the menu, can The Cannon win over a self-proclaimed breakfast person with their brunch?

Brunch and drinks at The Cannon in Dundee.
Our The Cannon brunch consisted of eggs benedict, avo, cream cheese and honey bagel and drinks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Maria Gran

As a breakfast person, going to brunch is slightly daunting.

While I know I’m more than capable of going without food, I also know it makes me really cranky.

I subscribe to the notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I also need mine with a huge cup of green tea before I start to feel awake.

My partner, however, is a brunch person. For weeks he’d been suggesting we should head out one weekend morning because his eggs benedict cravings were getting strong.

In all honesty, I find that brave. He knows I don’t get out of bed until he’s left for work because him simply being in the kitchen before I’ve had my breakfast annoys me no end. Unless he cooks it for me, that is.

It was therefore quite clever of him to head out for a haircut the morning of our brunch, leaving me to have a measly banana in peace before meeting up at The Cannon.

The Cannon Dundee

The Union Street cafe has been on my list of places to visit for ages, so picking The Cannon for brunch was a strategic move. That way I couldn’t be grumpy about being hungry, since I was excited to check out the food on offer.

Outside of The Cannon cafe in Dundee.
The Cannon on Union Street, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

When I got there just after 11am on a Saturday, I was given the only free table in the cafe despite still waiting for my plus one. The Cannon doesn’t take bookings, so you need to get lucky or prepare for a short wait.

While reading the menu I noticed tables turning around often, so I thankfully wouldn’t have been waiting for long.

The bright interiors are lovely, with the yellow “good vibes only” neon sign describing the place perfectly. Lyrical prints hang up all around the cafe, providing an extra little boost of positivity as I eagerly awaited my morning meal.

By the huge window in the front, there’s a grassy floral wall, providing the perfect backdrop for a first date or catching up with an old friend.

A flower on the table inside The Cannon on Union Street.
Floral decorations are all over the cafe. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The atmosphere was spot on, with happy music playing in the cafe just about so loud you could listen to it, but so low you can easily have a conversation.

The food at The Cannon Dundee

After inspecting the menu closely while waiting for my partner, I was secretly hoping he would change his mind and go for pancakes instead of eggs so that I could have them.

Unfortunately for me, he was set on the eggs benedict (£7.50) and added chorizo (£2) to his dish as well.

The pair next to us were tucking into some delicious-looking stacks of Nutella pancakes and Biscoff French toast, but as my body was screaming for something savoury, I hit up the bagel section of the menu.

I opted for the avo, cream cheese & honey bagel (£5.50), but I was worried it wouldn’t fill my hollow stomach, so I added a smoothie of the week (£3.80).

A glass of iced latte inside The Cannon.
An iced latte at The Cannon Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Of course, I needed a hot drink too, so I ordered the green tea ginseng (£2.50), while my partner went for an iced latte (£3.20).

Our drinks arrived promptly and in big glasses. The latte was milky and not too sweet, making it very drinkable.

My smoothie flavour was mango twister, but I wasn’t getting much mango from it at all. The pink smoothie was heavy on the berries and made with orange juice, so while it wasn’t what I expected, it was still fresh and sweet.

The green tea arrived in a pot with a strainer, which always makes me weary as it will go bitter if it steeps for too long or the water is too hot. Thankfully it didn’t go bitter, but it lacked a bit of flavour and was a very light tea.

A yellow smoothie served inside The Cannon.
This yellow smoothie of the week matches the cafe perfectly. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

When my bagel finally arrived, I was over the moon and could not wait to tuck in. Honey, avocado and cream cheese was a new combo to me, but it worked well together.

They had not skimped on the toppings and underneath sat a fluffy and lightly toasted bagel. The sweet honey balanced the tart cream cheese while pairing well with the rich avocado. On the menu it seemed like a bit of a simple choice, but the flavours were spot on.

And most importantly, after a bagel, smoothie and pot of tea, I was feeling full and happy.

A plate of avocado, cream cheese and honey bagel.
My bagel was (luckily for me) served without chilli flakes. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The long-awaited eggs benedict also hit the spot. Though we had a small discussion about what makes eggs benny exactly that, overall my partner seemed pleased.

His two gripes with The Cannon’s version was that it came on malted bloomer toast and not an English muffin, and it had thin prosciutto ham instead of thick bacon or ham.

He said it was close, but he would have named it something else. There were no complaints about the food though, the eggs were perfectly poached and the sauce was buttery.

The eggs benedict with toast, poached egg, prosciutto ham, hollandaise sauce, rocket and chorizo.
The eggs benedict sparked a bit of a debate but was tasty nonetheless. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Even the toast and prosciutto received praise for being flavourful, despite the fact that he wasn’t too impressed with their presence to start with. Though he did opt to add chorizo – which was also tasty and not very spicy he said – which I’d argue also deviates from what he had in mind.

The verdict

The Cannon is a bright, friendly and affordable cafe that works for any occasion. From mothers with babies and university friends to couples and elderly ladies – everyone seemed to fit right in.

Despite it being a busy morning when we arrived, the staff were attentive and kind throughout our visit.

The brunch menu was full of tempting options with something for everyone, be it sweet or savoury, big or small portion.

One visit hasn’t converted me into a brunch person, but it’s good to know The Cannon is a great option should I ever leave the house without breakfast again.

Information

Address: 11 Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BN

Website: The Cannon on Facebook

Price: £24.50 for three drinks and two dishes

Scores:
Food: 3.5/5
Service: 4.5/5
Surroundings: 5/5

