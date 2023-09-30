Restaurant review: Affordable brunch in beautiful surroundings at The Cannon in Dundee

As a breakfast person, going to brunch is slightly daunting.

While I know I’m more than capable of going without food, I also know it makes me really cranky.

I subscribe to the notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I also need mine with a huge cup of green tea before I start to feel awake.

My partner, however, is a brunch person. For weeks he’d been suggesting we should head out one weekend morning because his eggs benedict cravings were getting strong.

In all honesty, I find that brave. He knows I don’t get out of bed until he’s left for work because him simply being in the kitchen before I’ve had my breakfast annoys me no end. Unless he cooks it for me, that is.

It was therefore quite clever of him to head out for a haircut the morning of our brunch, leaving me to have a measly banana in peace before meeting up at The Cannon.

The Cannon Dundee

The Union Street cafe has been on my list of places to visit for ages, so picking The Cannon for brunch was a strategic move. That way I couldn’t be grumpy about being hungry, since I was excited to check out the food on offer.

When I got there just after 11am on a Saturday, I was given the only free table in the cafe despite still waiting for my plus one. The Cannon doesn’t take bookings, so you need to get lucky or prepare for a short wait.

While reading the menu I noticed tables turning around often, so I thankfully wouldn’t have been waiting for long.

The bright interiors are lovely, with the yellow “good vibes only” neon sign describing the place perfectly. Lyrical prints hang up all around the cafe, providing an extra little boost of positivity as I eagerly awaited my morning meal.

By the huge window in the front, there’s a grassy floral wall, providing the perfect backdrop for a first date or catching up with an old friend.

The atmosphere was spot on, with happy music playing in the cafe just about so loud you could listen to it, but so low you can easily have a conversation.

The food at The Cannon Dundee

After inspecting the menu closely while waiting for my partner, I was secretly hoping he would change his mind and go for pancakes instead of eggs so that I could have them.

Unfortunately for me, he was set on the eggs benedict (£7.50) and added chorizo (£2) to his dish as well.

The pair next to us were tucking into some delicious-looking stacks of Nutella pancakes and Biscoff French toast, but as my body was screaming for something savoury, I hit up the bagel section of the menu.

I opted for the avo, cream cheese & honey bagel (£5.50), but I was worried it wouldn’t fill my hollow stomach, so I added a smoothie of the week (£3.80).

Of course, I needed a hot drink too, so I ordered the green tea ginseng (£2.50), while my partner went for an iced latte (£3.20).

Our drinks arrived promptly and in big glasses. The latte was milky and not too sweet, making it very drinkable.

My smoothie flavour was mango twister, but I wasn’t getting much mango from it at all. The pink smoothie was heavy on the berries and made with orange juice, so while it wasn’t what I expected, it was still fresh and sweet.

The green tea arrived in a pot with a strainer, which always makes me weary as it will go bitter if it steeps for too long or the water is too hot. Thankfully it didn’t go bitter, but it lacked a bit of flavour and was a very light tea.

When my bagel finally arrived, I was over the moon and could not wait to tuck in. Honey, avocado and cream cheese was a new combo to me, but it worked well together.

They had not skimped on the toppings and underneath sat a fluffy and lightly toasted bagel. The sweet honey balanced the tart cream cheese while pairing well with the rich avocado. On the menu it seemed like a bit of a simple choice, but the flavours were spot on.

And most importantly, after a bagel, smoothie and pot of tea, I was feeling full and happy.

The long-awaited eggs benedict also hit the spot. Though we had a small discussion about what makes eggs benny exactly that, overall my partner seemed pleased.

His two gripes with The Cannon’s version was that it came on malted bloomer toast and not an English muffin, and it had thin prosciutto ham instead of thick bacon or ham.

He said it was close, but he would have named it something else. There were no complaints about the food though, the eggs were perfectly poached and the sauce was buttery.

Even the toast and prosciutto received praise for being flavourful, despite the fact that he wasn’t too impressed with their presence to start with. Though he did opt to add chorizo – which was also tasty and not very spicy he said – which I’d argue also deviates from what he had in mind.

The verdict

The Cannon is a bright, friendly and affordable cafe that works for any occasion. From mothers with babies and university friends to couples and elderly ladies – everyone seemed to fit right in.

Despite it being a busy morning when we arrived, the staff were attentive and kind throughout our visit.

The brunch menu was full of tempting options with something for everyone, be it sweet or savoury, big or small portion.

One visit hasn’t converted me into a brunch person, but it’s good to know The Cannon is a great option should I ever leave the house without breakfast again.

Information

Address: 11 Union Street, Dundee DD1 4BN

Website: The Cannon on Facebook

Price: £24.50 for three drinks and two dishes

Scores:

Food: 3.5/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

