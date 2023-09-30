‘Human Swan’ reveals challenges of 6000-mile expedition after fatal air crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

‘Human Swan’ reveals challenges of 6000-mile expedition after fatal air crash

Ahead of RSGS talks in Dundee and Dunfermline, how did Sacha Dench follow ospreys on an epic autumn migration from Scotland to West Africa?

By Michael Alexander
Todd reveals an osprey to Sacha. Image: Sacha Dench
Todd reveals an osprey to Sacha. Image: Sacha Dench

They are the iconic birds that were persecuted to the brink of extinction in Britain by the early 20th century.

But following a steady recovery, where do Scotland’s ospreys go when they migrate annually to and from places like Perthshire’s Loch of the Lowes wildlife reserve?

What incredible challenges do they face along the way?

‘Human Swan’ Sacha wanted to build on knowledge of osprey flyway

When Australian-born conservationist and paramotorist Sacha Dench started planning for her Flight of the Osprey expedition that took place last year, she wanted to investigate why 70% of the young birds that leave the UK and fly to West Africa on migration each year never return.

The world record-breaking biologist and conservationist, who is ambassador to the UN’s Convention on Migratory Species and CEO and founder of Conservation Without Borders, wanted to build on the knowledge of her 2016 ‘Flight of the Swans’ expedition.

Sacha Dench. Image: Sacha Dench

On that 7000 km trip, which saw her acquire the nickname the ‘Human Swan’, she flew her paramotor from Arctic Russia across 11 countries to the UK, following Bewick’s swans on their migration route.

As well as a chance to learn more about Bewick’s swans and why they are declining, it was a chance to bring people from very different cultures together – because the swans’ fate ultimately rests in human hands.

Sacha faced many of the same challenges as the migrating swans, from extreme weather to a hostile landscape of pylons and tall buildings, as well as struggling to find safe places to land, rest and refuel.

The plan was to do something similar with the ospreys – tracking the birds of prey as they travel 6,213 miles (almost 10,000km) from Findhorn on the Moray coast in north-east Scotland to Ghana through 14 countries, including England, Wales and Portugal.

Sacha Dench flying her paramotor. Image: Sacha Dench

But as Sacha made preparations to take to the skies with the ospreys – when she would again take to the air, dangling from a wing of fabric with a propeller strapped to her back – a tragic accident grounded everything.

Paramotor crash killed Sacha’s cameraman

In September 2021, the conservationist and her well-known adventure filmmaker cameraman Dan Burton were in the final stages of a 3000-mile challenge to circumnavigate Britain to raise awareness of climate change ahead of the COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow, when their battery-powered paramotors collided close to Loch Na Gainmhich near Lochinver in Sutherland.

Fifty-four-year-old Dan was killed, and Sacha suffered serious life-changing injuries after plunging 150-feet to the ground.

Less than a year after the fatal mid-air collision, Sacha announced details of Flight of the Osprey and expressed a determination to be part of it in August 2022.

With one leg still in a metal frame and the other in a cast, however, she wasn’t able to fly any aircraft and to this day has yet to return to the skies.

What impact did crash have on plans for Flight of the Osprey?

Speaking to The Courier ahead of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s Inspiring People talks programme which will bring her to Dundee on October 3 and Dunfermline on October 4, Sacha explained that her Conservation Without Borders team ended up using drones for a lot of the flying.

They followed the impressive osprey from the sky, the land, and even underwater, all the way to Africa and back, to investigate where they go, who they meet, and why so many are lost on this great migration.

Osprey eating freshly caught fish. Image: Sacha Dench

But despite the need to adapt, there was still an “incredible story” to be told – and it “honoured” her cameraman who died.

“It’s a long slow recovery – it was pretty bad,” said Sacha, 48, reflecting on the crash.

“My preference would be not to talk about it too much due to ongoing stuff.

“But I’m back up and around and walking again – not running.

“Would I normally survive a 150 foot fall? Somehow I did.

“It’s a long slow recovery, and who knows where we’ll get to.

“But the one thing – the various different NHS and people around Scotland went out of their way to help. I’m just incredibly grateful for where I am now.”

What challenges have faced ospreys over the centuries?

According to the RSPB, ospreys were persecuted into extinction in the UK during the 1800s.

They were shot for taxidermy and collectors took their eggs.

Osprey. Image: Sacha Dench

The last recorded breeding took place in Scotland in 1916 and ospreys also disappeared across much of Europe – reaching a low in the 1920s and 1930s.

However, thanks to recolonisation in 1954, ospreys have since spread slowly but steadily in Scotland.

There are now thought to be between 250 and 300 breeding pairs and this number is increasing, especially in Argyll, southern Scotland and parts of the north.

At the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch of the Lowes nature reserve near Dunkeld, it’s a highlight of the year when in late spring a breeding pair return.

It was reported in August this year that the current pair and their family had departed at their earliest stage of the year ever recorded.

Availability of fish and hunting success, climate change and changing weather patterns have all been cited as factors that could be having a direct impact on these predators.

Despite improvements to their survivability in the UK, however, less is known about the threats the species face as they migrate overseas.

Factors such as power lines and pollution and changes to land use have been identified as some of the specific threats on their migration routes.

What drives Sacha Dench to find out more about the migration of birds?

Sacha, who set a Guinness World Record in 2016 as the first woman to cross the English Channel by paramotor, is driven to change the narrative of the climate crisis to one of ambition, energy and enthusiasm for solutions.

A major driver of her osprey expedition was therefore to show what can be done when people put their minds to it and when people from all different walks of life collaborate to solve problems.

Sacha Dench with her paramotor. Image: Sacha Dench

“Building on the success of the Bewick’s swan expedition, we realised that with the osprey we had a fabulous story,” she said.

“It is a bird that has come back because people collaborated.

“It wasn’t just conservationists. It was private land owners, it was individuals offering to man nest sites that might have been targeted for egg collection.

“I think there was some military involvement – all kinds of different people.

“It shows what can be done if we put our minds to it, because the destruction of the osprey population was fairly extreme.

Sacha Dench flying her paramotor on a previous expedition. Image: Sacha Dench

“But while the numbers have come back amazingly in the UK, we still have incredibly low survival rates for the juveniles.

“Seventy per cent die each year before they return from their first migration to Africa.

“Why is that? And more importantly, what can be done about it?”

How did the Flight of the Osprey team keep track of the birds?

Sacha explained that the team used GPS tags to monitor the movement of four birds.

One was originally from Rutland Water in the East Midlands, and three juveniles were from the Borders region.

While birds like geese and swans migrate in flocks, what osprey do is all the more remarkable as they migrate as individuals, using some kind of “mental map” imprinted in their DNA to navigate.

A tagged osprey. Image: Sacha Dench

“The juvenile birds on their first migration will head south,” said Sacha.

“Rather than going directly across into France, they will end up heading down onto the tip of Cornwall.

“Once they are on the tip of Cornwall, if they take off and if there is anything that is going to send them out towards the west, there’s a reasonably high chance they will end up getting blown out into the Atlantic. That is what we saw happen to all three juvenile birds.

“But they are definitely born with an internal map and over time through evolution and survival, those whose map sends them more or less in a better direction are more likely to survive.”

Tagged osprey. Image: Sacha Dench

Sacha said there’s some debate about whether solitary osprey may watch other birds from a distance.

In southern France, for example, there’s a gap in the Pyrenees that lots of birds fly through.

There are days when they may see other osprey and follow them.

What’s not in doubt, however, is that they somehow have some innate knowledge of more or less what direction to go.

Ospreys have a natural ability to navigate – but they face many threats

“When they head south, they spend a couple of years before they do their first migration back,” said Sacha.

“And in that time they might explore different areas of West Africa and figure out a good place for themselves to be.

Scouting for osprey.. Image: Sacha Dench

“On their return migration they tend to go more direct.

“But in that first year, not only do the juvenile birds have to learn to fish for themselves – because they were being fed their entire time on the nest – they ‘ve got to figure out where they are going, navigate predators for themselves and all the other threats.

“I think we found 38 different threats to the birds overall! They are a pretty incredible bird!”

Sacha said some will make the whole migration in four or five weeks. But it’s very dependent on weather.

For the migration south there tends to be more favourable conditions and tail winds.

For the journey north, they are more likely heading into head winds, making it longer and more complicated.

Sacha Dench. Image: Sacha Dench

Tagging adds to data every year.

But overall, information remains “patchy” – especially when the birds fly south of southern Europe.

Sadly, of the four tagged birds the project monitored, three did not survive.

In Britain and Europe, a lot of work has gone in to reintroductions and making sure there’s appropriate habitat.

But even in Britain, there should be “10 times the osprey we currently have”.

What difference does Conservation Without Borders hope to make?

What Conservation Without Borders tries to do on expeditions is use the birds’ movements as an indicator of what might be happening.

Where a threat has been identified, they’ll try and understand a bit better what might be behind it, and work out who the best people are to collaborate with to try and fix it.

Filming in the Gambia. on F;light of the Osprey. Image: Sacha Dench

In Morocco, for example, which Sacha describes as a “political hot potato”, the only surviving member of their tracked osprey is living within a highly contested region of Western Sahara within a phosphate mine.

Habitat destruction and degradation of wetlands is a “really desperate issue”, she said, with threats along about one third of the osprey flyway.

At the moment, there are still options for the osprey, she said.

But other birds will start to struggle if they lose many more wetlands.

“They are shrinking and they are being more and more polluted by pesticides and other things,” she said.

Education in Guinea. Image: Sacha Dench

“Construction of drains where there’s water shortages, plastic pollution and wetlands generally being built into are all problems.

“The impacts of power lines are also pretty extreme in all countries – especially further south in Morocco and West Africa, but particularly across Europe.

“In one year I think the birds which are bred in northern Spain, 11 had GPS tags and eight of them died  being electrocuted on power lines before they got south of Spain.”

Improvements to flyways can inspire change through the world

Sacha, a former free diver, says there are major systemic challenges.

The impact of climate change recently struck a personal chord when she lost her family house to the bush fires in Australia.

There’s never going to be real environmental progress unless there’s a complete alliance between industry and conservation, she says.

Expedition team on Flight of the Osprey. Image: Sacha Dench

But looking at an entire flyway, there are inspiring people and stories to be told.

This, and success stories from conservation work in recent decades, can offer much needed hope and show that positive change on a migration route of this scale can offer hope to the world.

Where and when to see Sacha Dench talk in Dundee and Dunfermline

Sacha Dench is speaking for RSGS in Aberdeen, Dundee, Dunfermline, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Sacha’s Dundee talk begins at 7.30pm on October 3 at Lecture Theatre LT4, Dalhousie Building, University of Dundee, Dundee, DD1 5EN.

Sacha’s Dunfermline talk begins at 7pm on October 4 at Dunfermline High School.

RSGS Inspiring People talks are open to all: tickets are free for RSGS members, students and U’18s and £10 for general admission.

For more information go to rsgs.org/events

More from Environment

Sir Ernest Shackleton's crow's nest returns to UK. Picture shows; L-R: The Revd Katherine Hedderly, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, HRH The Princess Royal and Nick Prentice (Chair of SGHT), with Sir Ernest Shackleton's original Quest Crow's Nest at All Hallows by the Tower church, Image: SGHT.
Dundee links in spotlight as Sir Ernest Shackleton's crow's nest returns to UK
Should the Scottish Government ban disposable vapes? Amy McKechnie (30) from Kirkcaldy with disposable vapes which she now uses instead of cigarettes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
'Vapes make me feel better': Fife ex-smoker questions call to ban disposable devices
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry
Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry
3
Henry Cheape on board his rowing boat
St Andrews businessman invites public questions about Atlantic row challenge
A sign for Inveralmond Recycling Centre.
Full details as opening times slashed at Perth and Kinross recycling centres
Ginger Gairdner: 'There’s not much I can do about my hair - but it…
Signs warning of radiation at Dalgety Bay foreshore.
Dalgety Bay radiation: Public given access to beach for first time in 12 years
Kevin Frediani, Curator of Dundee Botanic Garden walks near the pond where rewilding is taking place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ditch the 'neat and tidy mindset', urges Dundee expert, as 'messy' verges row rumbles…
10
Bathers at the Cellardyke tidal pool.
5 Fife wild swimming spots with a twist
2
"Addicted" wild swimmer Holly Wilde at the beach at East Sands. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Why this Fife woman is 'addicted' to St Andrews' wild swimming scene - all…

Conversation