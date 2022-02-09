Major Tory donor urges Boris Johnson to quit as pressure mounts over Jimmy Savile slur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Major Tory donor urges Boris Johnson to quit as pressure mounts over Jimmy Savile slur

A major Tory donor said Boris Johnson should take personal responsibility and "leave" in another blow for the Conservative leader, as he prepares for another grilling at prime minister's questions.
By Justin Bowie
February 9 2022, 9.30am Updated: February 9 2022, 9.42am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. is braced for Sue Gray's report.
A major Tory donor urged Boris Johnson to resign.

A major Tory donor said Boris Johnson should take personal responsibility and “leave” in another blow for the Conservative leader, as he prepares for another grilling at prime minister’s questions.

Banker John Armitage invested more than £3 million in the party but said the Tory chief needs to take “personal responsibility” for his lockdown breaches.

It comes as further pressure mounts on the prime minister over his Jimmy Savile slur against Sir Keir Starmer last Monday.

The Labour leader was swarmed by protesters who repeated false accusations he had failed to pursue the notorious paedophile when he headed up the crown prosecution service.

I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing.

– Banker John Armitage.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly refused to apologise for the remark despite calls from party backbenchers to withdraw it.

It’s expected rivals will grill him over the claim in the House of Commons today during PMQs.

‘Weaponising conspiracy theories’

Nicola Sturgeon claimed Mr Johnson was “weaponising online conspiracy theories” with the jibe.

Demands from Mr Armitage for the Tory boss to step down were yet another blow after several senior advisers resigned last week.

The financier told the BBC: “I feel politicians should go into politics to do good for their country. That is the overwhelming reason to be in politics.

“I don’t think it’s about your own personal sense of getting to the top of a snakes and ladders game.

“If you lose moral authority and do something or say something which on the front page looks terrible, and you do that consistently, and you betray a sense of not really caring, I think you should leave.

‘Personal responsibility’

“I find the lack of honour inherent in modern politics incredibly distressing.”

He added: “I don’t know people in Downing Street, I’m not close to the situation.

“But if I’m failing, if I’ve done a few things wrong, what about a sense of personal responsibility? ‘I’m going to change my chief of staff and it’ll all be fine’. Really?”

Mr Armitage, who founded hedge fund firm Egerton Capital, has also given small past donations to the Labour Party and to the Remain campaign during the 2016 Brexit vote.

But he has also given over £500,000 to the Tories since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019.

Police step in as Sir Keir Starmer targeted by mob near Parliament

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier