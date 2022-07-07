Who is Ben Wallace? The man tipped as possible successor to Liz Truss who cut his teeth in the North East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Who is Ben Wallace? The man tipped as possible successor to Liz Truss who cut his teeth in the North East

By Rachel Amery
July 7 2022, 5.52pm Updated: October 17 2022, 3.35pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is being touted as a possible successor to Liz Truss, as pressure grows on the prime minister to resign.

The Conservative minister has emerged once again as a potential leader, after ruling himself out of the race to succeed Boris Johnson on personal grounds.

But asked if he would consider running for leader at Conservative party conference earlier this month, the former Tory MSP said: “I don’t rule it out.”

In recent days, there have been reports the father-of-three could be brought in to replace Ms Truss.

We take a look at the man who started off in the north-east of Scotland – and could end at No 10.

Life before politics

Mr Wallace, 52, was born in London and attended Millfield private school in Somerset as a child.

After school he worked as a ski instructor in Austria before going to the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace MP at Horse Guards’ Parade in London

He was then commissioned into the Scots Guards in the 1990s and rose to the rank of captain.

During his military career he saw service in Northern Ireland, Germany, Cyprus and Central America, and was mentioned in dispatches in 1992.

Wallace enters Holyrood in 1999

After his stint in the military, Mr Wallace became one of the youngest MSPs in Holyrood when the devolved parliament was first created back in 1999.

He stood for election in the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine seat, coming second to Lib Dem Mike Rumbles.

But under the list system that was enough to get him through the door to Holyrood, and he became one of the first MSPs for the North East region.

His seat covered Dundee, Angus and Aberdeenshire.

During his time at the Scottish Parliament he was a frontbench spokesman for health under late Scottish Conservative leader David McLetchie.

He left Holyrood in 2003 to pursue his career in Westminster.

Political life in the House of Commons

Mr Wallace was first elected to the House of Commons in 2005 as the MP for Lancaster and Wyre.

And since 2010 he has been the MP for Wyre and Preston North.

His first job in government was parliamentary private secretary to the then Justice Secretary Ken Clarke QC MP.

Ben Wallace MP outside No 10

Since then he has served as Conservative Party whip, Northern Ireland minister and was the UK’s longest-serving security minister.

He was in position during the terror attacks of 2017 and the Russian State attack in Salisbury in 2018.

In 2019 Boris Johnson promoted Mr Wallace to UK defence secretary.

After ruling himself out of the leadership race, he later endorsed Ms Truss.

He was reappointed to his post on September 6, after she entered Downing Street.

He is now responsible for a number of international partnerships including NATO, the US, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, defence planning and nuclear operations, and sits on the National Security Council.

Mr Wallace currently lives in Lancashire and enjoys rugby, motor sports and horse racing.

