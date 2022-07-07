Caroline Weir joins Real Madrid as Dunfermline-born Scotland star embarks on Spanish adventure By Alan Temple July 7 2022, 5.52pm Updated: July 7 2022, 6.48pm 0 Star in Spain: Weir [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scotland star Caroline Weir has completed a stunning move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Dunfermline-born striker was a free agent after her contract with Manchester City expired at the end of last season. Weir, 27, enjoyed four seasons at the WSL side, winning the Women’s FA Cup twice. 🤍 @ItsCarolineWeir is madridista…👋 #WelcomeWeir 👋 pic.twitter.com/u66YG7tJ7k — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadridfem) July 7, 2022 She also shone for Hibernian, Arsenal, Bristol City and Liverpool. Weir boasts 86 caps for her country and has been nominated for the Puskas Award — celebrating the best strike in world football in a calendar year — for the last two campaigns in succession. She was one of two Scots selected by Great Britain for the 2020 Summer Olympics. A mural of Caroline Weir on display in her hometown of Dunfermline. Real finished third in last season’s Primera Division. Fierce foes Barcelona claimed the title by a 24-point margin. Weir will become only the second Scot to sign for a Real Madrid senior side. John Fox Watson, the only other, played once for the men’s team in 1948. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier They showed class – Robert Page hails Real Madrid fans for Gareth Bale ovation