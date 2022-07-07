Caroline Weir joins Real Madrid as Dunfermline-born Scotland star embarks on Spanish adventure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland star Caroline Weir has completed a stunning move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The Dunfermline-born striker was a free agent after her contract with Manchester City expired at the end of last season.

Weir, 27, enjoyed four seasons at the WSL side, winning the Women’s FA Cup twice.

She also shone for Hibernian, Arsenal, Bristol City and Liverpool.

Weir boasts 86 caps for her country and has been nominated for the Puskas Award — celebrating the best strike in world football in a calendar year — for the last two campaigns in succession.

She was one of two Scots selected by Great Britain for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Real finished third in last season’s Primera Division. Fierce foes Barcelona claimed the title by a 24-point margin.

Weir will become only the second Scot to sign for a Real Madrid senior side.

John Fox Watson, the only other, played once for the men’s team in 1948.