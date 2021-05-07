John McGlynn interview: Premiership ‘unfinished business’ after Hearts spell, Brendan Rodgers lessons and Raith Rovers penalty practice

John McGlynn is adamant he is better equipped to coach in the Premiership than ever before after confessing to a feeling of unfinished business in the top-flight.

The Raith Rovers boss has urged his players to embrace their unexpected crack at promotion, with their playoff quarter-final against Dunfermline delicately balanced at 0-0 following a nerve-jangling first leg.

Should the Kirkcaldy club prevail at Stark’s Park on Saturday, they will face Dundee over two legs. The victors will then take on whichever team finishes 11th in the Premiership; currently Kilmarnock.

Ascending to the promised land would be a staggering achievement for the Rovers — promoted by a points-per-game margin of 0.03 when League 1 was called last April — and a vindication of McGlynn’s attacking, free-flowing style.

It would also give McGlynn, 59, another crack at the top level in Scotland, eight years on from an ill-fated seven-month stint in charge of Hearts as the capital club veered towards financial collapse.

The Jambos battled relegation that season amid severe cost-cutting, with the Musselburgh man sacked less than a month before the 2013 League Cup final against St Mirren, which he had led the team to.

Under Gary Locke, Hearts lost that game regardless.

“I think that [unfinished business] would be fair to say,” said the Rovers boss.

“You’ve got to have that ambition in you. I believe that I’m more than capable of doing the job and managing any particular club.

“I went back to Hearts and managed in the top league there, but it was a difficult time, in the latter stages of the Romanov era, and I didn’t really get the greatest of opportunities in the seven months.

“I would love — absolutely love — to take Raith Rovers into the Premiership and have another crack at that league with this club.

“We’ve got five games to go before that can happen — a hell of a lot of football — but that would be awesome. You would be remembered forever and ever.”

McGlynn cites his spell working as an opposition analyst under Brendan Rodgers at Celtic as key in his own development, leaving him in no doubt that he is a more complete boss than during his first spell at Raith, or his time at Hearts.

The experienced boss is now committed to playing out from the back, quick transitions and inventive football.

“Although I wasn’t involved in the coaching side of things when I worked at Celtic, just working alongside Brendan Rodgers and his staff in an opposition analysis capacity was an education,” McGlynn continued.

“I’m glad to say I’ve brought some of that here to develop and I’m better off for it. I would be stupid not to be! You’ve got to be able to develop and learn — and the same goes for the players.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn — cognisant that matters could go the distance on Saturday — has revealed that his players have already been practicing spot-kicks in case the tie has to be settled from 12 yards.

“We are looking at every eventuality. We did some penalty practice last night in case we get there,” said McGlynn. “I know it is never the same as in a game, but the stadium was empty, as it will be on Saturday.

“There won’t be fans behind the goal trying to put players off so it makes it more of a level playing field.”

McGlynn, who will be able to call upon Iain Davidson after his red card against Hearts was rescinded, has also been boosted by the news that Kieran MacDonald will be available after his partner, Natalie, gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday.

“I’m delighted to say congratulations to Kieran, his partner and the MacDonald family,” smiled McGlynn. “I’ll be expected him to be running on adrenaline and getting up and down that pitch more than ever. He’s likely to score!”