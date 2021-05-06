Iain Davidson free to face Dunfermline after Raith Rovers win appeal against Hearts dismissal

Iain Davidson will be available to face Dunfermline in Saturday’s Fife derby decider after the Scottish FA rescinded the red card shown to the veteran against Hearts.

Davidson, 35, was dismissed by referee David Munro last Friday night after being adjudged to have hauled down Euan Henderson as the youngster scampered through on goal.

Craig Halkett missed the resulting penalty kick, but that did nothing to halt the capital club’s march to a 4-0 victory.

However, TV pictures showed there was no contact between Davidson and Henderson and Rovers immediately challenged the decision.

A swift hearing took place on Thursday morning, with the Scottish FA’s fast-track disciplinary panel taking less than 30 minutes to agree that the red card should be rescinded.

As a result, Davidson will line up in the heart of defence alongside Kyle Benedictus for Rovers’ Premiership playoff quarter-final second leg at Stark’s Park, with the score-line delicately balanced at 0-0.

While Raith chiefs believe that common sense prevailed, there was still a sigh of relief in Kirkcaldy. Centre-back Frankie Musonda is already out for the rest of the season, with Fernandy Mendy and untried Nathan Cooney their only other cover.