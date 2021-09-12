BMW PGA: David Law takes decisive step towards 2022 with 66 finish at Wentworth

David Law knew Sunday at the BMW PGA Championship was another chance to cement his European Tour status, and this time he delivered.

The 30-year-old from Aberdeen played his way towards a decent cheque for the first three days at the last Rolex Series event, the Scottish Open, but had a final round 72 and finished in a tie for 35th.

Two months on he had his best round of the week on Sunday, a six-under 66 for a 13-under-par total and a share of 14th place that leapt him 20 places in the Race to Dubai and has gone a long way to securing his card.

2019 win didn’t count for 2022

Law’s win at the Vic Open in 2019 was expiring at the end of this season, and while he was backing himself to get over the line, he needed to get further away from the cut line. He did that by moving more into the top 100.

“It was a satisfying day,” he said. “I just had it in my mind that I needed a good score, and that would be enough to get me over the line and keep my card. Now I can focus fully on what I want to for the rest of the season.

“It’s obviously on your mind. But the way I was playing I’d back myself to do it. But If I finished 72, 73, 74 today I’d still have a lot of work to do. This week was the big chance to go out there and get it sorted.

“All I was missing at the Scottish Open earlier this year was a good final round. I drew on that a little bit. I looked at what I could have done better and went out there today with a strong focus on myself.”

‘That was the momentum saver’

Have you ever wondered how best to prepare for a round of golf❓ European Tour winner @DavidLawGolf shows us how to do it the right way. WATCH 👉 https://t.co/YU3xr1LEi6 pic.twitter.com/kvFj0olsCa — bunkered (@BunkeredOnline) June 17, 2021

The key to the round was the par at 15, after he hit “a terrible shot” from the middle of the fairway that plugged in the face of a greenside bunker.

“I hit a great shot to 20 feet and holed the putt for par,” he said. “That the big one, the momentum saver. I go on to birdie the 16th and 18th and it got me going a little bit again.

“The putting was the difference, my long game today wasn’t nearly as good as it was the first two days. If I can just stay in play, on a golf course like Wentworth where there’s a premium on accuracy, and I see putts going in early, then I can have a day like that.”

The day was also reward for St Andrews caddie Alan Tulleth, who joined up with David again three weeks ago.

“I didn’t step up to the plate the two weeks we were together. But it was a good one this week and he’s been great,” said David.

Gallacher showing great form coming to the season’s close

Stephen Gallacher last won just a few weeks after Law in 2019. But his win in the India Open victory still counts for eligibility for 2022.

A tie for 25th at ten-under after a final round 68 shows the veteran Scot is finding his best form again as the season comes to a close.

David Drysdale also made a significant move towards keeping his playing rights for an 18th successive season. A two-bogey start meant he finished with a 74 for five-under. But that was still good enough to move him inside the top 125 in the Race to Dubai.

Richie Ramsay finished with a one-over 73 for three-under in a tie for 57th. Hero Open winner Grant Forrest also had a 73 to end on two-under.