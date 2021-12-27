Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

1872 Cup: First leg at Scotstoun postponed after number of Warriors test positive for Covid-19

By Steve Scott
December 27 2021, 1.38pm Updated: December 27 2021, 1.39pm
Positive Covid tests in the Glasgow Warriors squad have caused the postponement of the first leg of the 1872 Cup at Scotstoun.

The 1872 Cup first leg between Glasgow and Edinburgh at Scotstoun has been postponed six hours before the scheduled kick-off after a Covid-19 outbreak within the Warriors’ camp.

PCR tests undertaken on Boxing Day produced a number of new positives within the squad. After consultations with the United Rugby Championship medical advisory group and Public Health Scotland, it was “deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled”, according to a statement from Glasgow.

Edinburgh were already without 14 players from their main squad due to Covid protocols and injury. Head coach Mike Blair was not going to be present at the game as he is currently isolating as a close contact of a positive case.

A spokesman for the capital club said that their final round of PCR tests, also undertaken on Boxing Day, had produced no positives.

The game was already due to be played behind closed doors due to the national government restrictions.

With so many positives the likelihood is that the second leg, set for Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on January 2, will be postponed as well as it falls within the 10-day isolation period.

The URC will consider alternative dates for the rescheduled game. The new wave of Covid-19 cases has now completely wiped out the league schedule for Christmas week.

