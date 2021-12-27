1872 Cup: First leg at Scotstoun postponed after number of Warriors test positive for Covid-19

The 1872 Cup first leg between Glasgow and Edinburgh at Scotstoun has been postponed six hours before the scheduled kick-off after a Covid-19 outbreak within the Warriors’ camp.

PCR tests undertaken on Boxing Day produced a number of new positives within the squad. After consultations with the United Rugby Championship medical advisory group and Public Health Scotland, it was “deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled”, according to a statement from Glasgow.

Edinburgh were already without 14 players from their main squad due to Covid protocols and injury. Head coach Mike Blair was not going to be present at the game as he is currently isolating as a close contact of a positive case.

A spokesman for the capital club said that their final round of PCR tests, also undertaken on Boxing Day, had produced no positives.

The game was already due to be played behind closed doors due to the national government restrictions.

With so many positives the likelihood is that the second leg, set for Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium on January 2, will be postponed as well as it falls within the 10-day isolation period.

The URC will consider alternative dates for the rescheduled game. The new wave of Covid-19 cases has now completely wiped out the league schedule for Christmas week.