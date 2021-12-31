Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow Warriors hoping to emerge from Omicron lockdown on Monday

By Steve Scott
December 31 2021, 10.00pm
Glasgow Warriors locked down Scotstoun after positives for the Omicron variant.

Sheer weight of numbers testing positive for Covid-19 over a two-week period forced Glasgow Warriors to lockdown and the postponement of both legs of the 1872 Cup.

The Warriors hope to return to training in full on Monday (January 3) and play their next United Rugby Championship fixture at home to Ospreys on January 8.

The two festive games against Edinburgh, scheduled for December 27 and January 2, were both postponed due to Covid cases. New dates have yet to be announced.

The club effectively went back into 2020 lockdown, training solo and closing Scotstoun. Positives of the Omicron variant running into double figures swept through the squad and staff, explained head coach Danny Wilson.

‘We simply needed to stop coming in’

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

“It was just based on numbers,” he said. “They were high enough that we simply needed to stop coming in and spending training time and day time together.

We had enough in our environment that we needed to try and stem any more positive tests, basically.

“As you know, Omicron spreads far more quickly than other variants and we had to find a way of stopping that. We had enough players and staff testing positive that we needed to prevent that going any further.

“The follow-on from that would still be that in certain positions we would have been extremely stressed – if not incapable – of filling those positions.”

The problem was not a “cluster” of cases but spread over a two to three week period, he added.

“You literally had some coming out of isolation as others were going in,” he said. “It was too spread to be able to nail down exact numbers. It was into double figures over the whole period, but just not in one fell swoop.”

‘We’re not going to be clear of it’

Wilson is now hopeful that the situation will alleviate enough for full training to restart ahead of the Ospreys game

“I think what we’re doing now, and the reactions we’ve had to take during this period, will allow us to be in a much better place come Monday to go into the Ospreys game,” he said.

“Like anything at the moment there’s a risk attached to it. We’re testing very, very regularly, and therefore who knows what will come from the next round of tests.

“As we stand, I’m confident and hopeful that we can get back to a far more level playing field.

“We’re not going to be clear of it – no-one’s going to be at the moment. But we’ll certainly be in a better position than we are now.”

