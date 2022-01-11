Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Longforgan’s Murphy Walker signs full-time deal with Glasgow Warriors

By Steve Scott
January 11 2022, 12.32pm Updated: January 11 2022, 12.33pm
Murphy Walker playing for Scotland Under-20s.

Longforgan-born Murphy Walker has signed his first professional contract with the Glasgow Warriors after an impressive first few months as an Academy player at Scotstoun.

The 22-year-old began playing rugby with Dundee Eagles – Dundee Rugby Club’s junior wing – and captained Strathallan School to a Scottish Schools Cup win in 2018. He played club rugby with Dundee and latterly with Stirling County in the Super6, as a FOSROC Scotland Academy player.

But since he made his debut for Glasgow against the Cell C Sharks in the United Rugby Championship in October, he’s become a week-to-week squad member at Scotstoun.

The nephew of former Warriors coach and 1990 Grand Slam legend Sean Lineen, Walker played for Scotland at Under-18 and Under-20 level.

“I’m delighted to sign my first pro deal,” he said. “It’s been a big thing I’ve aimed towards the last 18 months.

‘I’m proud to represent my little village’

“I’ve had some obstacles to overcome with my hamstring injury, and to achieve the goal is unbelievable. I’m proud to play for this club and to represent my family and my little village of Longforgan.

“My parents have been behind me from day one, the day my Dad took me to the Eagles for just a bit of fun. I never expected to be here and to be making a career out of playing the game.”

Walker will be behind fellow Midlander Zander Fagerson, Simon Berghan and Enrique Pieretto – all established internationals – in the depth chart at tight-head prop , but has been working with the group.

“We have a great group who are always driving each other forward,” he said. “Zander and Oli (Kebble) have been massive for my progress scrummaging. Fraser (Brown) worked with me a lot on my skills and setpiece.

“Having guys like that to learn from is amazing. But I don’t think anything changes now I’m a full-time professional.

“I’ve been given this opportunity because of the work I’ve put in. I’m going to train as hard as I can every day to stake a claim in the match day 23.”

‘His attitude has been first-rate’

Walker celebrates a turnover in Scotland U20’s win over Wales in 2020.

Walker is likely to get more chances at Six Nations time. Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson said he’d impressed ever since joining the squad.

“His attitude and willingness to put in the hard work on and off the field have been first-rate,” said Wilson. “He’s earned his opportunity and his drive to be a Warrior is clear to see.

“He’s hungry to learn from Zander, Simon and Enrique who have a lot of experience and quality. We believe he’ll go from strength to strength for us.”

 

