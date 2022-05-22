The key points from Edinburgh’s 1872 Cup cruise as the Scottish domestic season winds up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The key points from Edinburgh’s 1872 Cup cruise as the Scottish domestic season winds up

By Steve Scott
May 22 2022, 3.38pm Updated: May 22 2022, 8.20pm
Edinburgh celebrate their treble haul at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Edinburgh’s somewhat comfortable cruise to all three of the prizes in the winner-take-all match against Glasgow on Saturday at Murrayfield closes the door on the domestic pro season.

The capital side, with two trophies and Heineken Cup qualification for next season secured after their 28-11 win, have a URC quarter-final with the Stormers in Cape Town.

There’s slightly more chance – but only slightly – of them progressing to the last four than Glasgow, who take on all-conquering, apparently invincible Leinster in Dublin.

Should both see their seasons end in a fortnight, then all that’s left is deciding who goes to the four-match – one non-cap game vs Chile, three tests against Argentina – summer tour in June and July.

It’s a key tour, as head coach Gregor Townsend has pointed out, in forming the group that will contest the World Cup in 2023. So what did we learn on Saturday looking forward?

The Blair Switch Project is still ‘in progress’

Blair Kinghorn, lest we forget, is the man currently in possession of the Scotland No 10 shirt.

His prospects of holding on to it for South America are good. Scotland’s Lions, including Finn Russell, may be rested for the summer,

Maybe. Ali Price said he’d talked to Gregor Townsend about touring and said he would be “happy to go and help in whatever capacity”. No decision has been made yet.

Price conceded he’d “played maybe 10 or 11 games less than guys in a similar position” – meaning the exiles like Russell, Stuart Hogg, Chris Harris and Duhan van der Merwe. It seems they’ll be allowed a summer’s break.

So Kinghorn looks set for a run at 10, and how’s he shaping up? Well, since the Six Nations in Dublin there’s been a couple of strong showings (Pau in the Challenge Cup particularly) but a couple of very mixed ones (Ulster and Wasps).

Saturday definitely fell into the mixed category. He took his try superbly and it showed all those attributes. There was awareness and speed of thought to snare a loose ball and the physicality to shrug off two tackles to score.

Some poor basic execution

He also orchestrated the set moves that sprung Darcy Graham to set up the first two tries. Kinghorn’s distribution, although not yet up to Russell standards, has been the biggest advance since the switch.

It’s not all there yet. One looping miss pass trying to release Damien Hoyland had the wing having to wait an age to get the ball, standing still. A couple of cross kicks were poorly executed.

The enthusiasm – some would say haste – to convert Kinghorn means those in charge aren’t going to change tack readily. And this could still work.

Dublin was always far too early to pitch Kinghorn in. He should have seen out the season for Edinburgh, then there was a chance to fine-tune him in South America.

Next season, when he’s exposed to Heineken Cup challenges, is for a more qualified judgement.

Darcy has become a proper X-Factor

Scotland does alright for X Factor players these days. There are significant game-changers in Russell, Hogg and van der Merwe.

They might not do it every time – as some seem to insist they must – but often enough.

I think we can safely add Darcy Graham to that group. Certainly in Edinburgh and Scotland’s gameplan, he’s become crucial.

Graham was the method to bend Glasgow’s defence off set plays for Edinburgh’s first two tries. His ability to absorb contact and still make ground in confined spaces sucks in defenders when he comes inside.

And outside, he has blistering pace which frightens the opposition. With a decent bounce of the ball, he could have scored twice.

There are obvious physical limits to Darcy, and I’m not sure he’s figured out defending the line for the new 50:22 kick quite yet.

But they’re all well outweighed by what he brings in attack. Mark Bennett’s renaissance this season has bought him a bit more space, and he’s made the most of it.

Bradbury’s departure is maybe good for all

Magnus Bradbury took the man of the match award in his final home game. He’s had a strong season, and won his Scotland place back, briefly.

But I don’t think Edinburgh are overly concerned by his departure for Bristol Bears. They have Hamish Watson and Luke Crosbie on long deals, while Jamie Ritchie and Bill Mata will be back next year.

Bradbury’s exit also frees up playing time for Ben Muncaster and Connor Boyle, coming up fast on the rise.

Bradbury hasn’t ever quite fulfilled the potential we thought he had. He should have been the physical No 8 Scotland has needed so badly since Josh Strauss departed.

One a few occasions – Twickenham 2019 – he was. But he’s also been underwhelming in many other games, even this year when he came back into the Scotland team.

A move away from the comfort zone of Edinburgh should be good for Bradbury – and possibly even for Scotland in the future.

Let the Lions have the summer off

Price insists he doesn’t feel tired, but I see no benefit in taking him, Zander Fagerson or Hamish Watson to South America either. A summer off to completely recharge makes perfect sense.

Of the eight Lions, only Rory Sutherland, coming back from injury, should tour. Hopefully Gregor Townsend will have him, Jamie Ritchie (potentially the captain?) and Cameron Redpath available.

There are plenty of interesting combinations available with the big names rested. You’d definitely like to see more of Rory Darge, Rufus McLean, Jamie Dobie, Ollie Smith and others, and this summer is the ideal chance.

