Perthshire trio into Boys’ Championship draw at Carnoustie as Grace Crawford qualifies for the Girls’ Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Perthshire trio into Boys’ Championship draw at Carnoustie as Grace Crawford qualifies for the Girls’ Championship

By Steve Scott
August 9 2022, 6.00pm Updated: August 9 2022, 6.00pm
Connor Graham is into the matchplay stages at Carnoustie.

Connor Graham and two of his Perthshire team-mates cruised into the matchplay stages of the R&A Boys’ Championship at Carnoustie, while Grace Crawford is also through to the Girls’ draw.

Connor is still just 15 and won the R&A Junior Open champion last month. He will be joined the 64 for the matchplay stages by fellow Blairgowrie member Cormac Sharpe and by Auchterarder’s Daniel Bullen.

Birdies at the first two holes

In Tuesday’s second qualifying round Connor played within himself at Panmure. He’d set himself up with Monday’s two-under 69 at Monifieth – the venue where he won the Junior Open.

Back-to-back birdies in the first two holes took him to four-under, but he didn’t need anything else to be sure of his place at Carnoustie on Thursday. He finished with a par round of 70 – good enough for seventh place in the qualifying standings.

Daniel is fresh from a solid performance in a losing cause with Scotland in the Junior Home Internationals at Downfield last week. He had a two-over 72 over Panmure but his two-under 69 at Monifieth on Monday had left him with plenty in hand. He qualified comfortably in 22nd place.

Cormac also went through after rounds of 70 and 73. Another Scot making the draw was new Scottish Amateur champion Oliver Muhkerjee of Gullane, who went 72-70 for one-over, good enough to sail through.

Oliver’s clubmate Harry Bent came through thanks to a brilliant second round of 68 leaping him up the standings. Ross Laird (Glenbervie), who also played at Downfield last week, just edged into the matchplay draw on three-over.

Grace sails into Girls’ draw

Over at the Carnoustie Championship links Grace, the R&A’s Girls Under-16 champion from earlier this year, sailed into the matchplay stages. She shot an excellent two-over 73 to jump 30 places into the top twenty qualifiers for the Girls’ Championship.

Like Connor, Grace – also still just 15 – played for the senior Home Internationals team in Ballyliffin in Ireland last week instead of at Downfield.

After Monday’s seven-over 78 she bounced back well on the second day. By the time she lost four shots in the last five holes into the gusting wind, qualification was assured.

Grace was the first Scot to win the Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open in 20 years in April. She will however be the only Scot in the Girls’ matchplay draw seeking to follow countrywoman Hannah Darling as champion.

Leading the Girls’ qualifiers – and the only player under par for the two days – was Spain’s Paula Martin Sampedra, who had rounds of 69 and 71. England’s Lottie Woad was second three shots back.

The Boys’ qualifying was led by another Spaniard, Jorge Siyuan Hao, with a four-under total of 137. Italy’s Marco Florioli and Wilhelm Ryding from Sweden were second on three-under.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]