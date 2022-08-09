Celtic legend Scott Brown tips ex-Hibs and Scotland pal Steven Fletcher to hit landmark goal tally for Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic legend Scott Brown has tipped Steven Fletcher to notch 20 goals for Dundee United this season.

The duo emerged through the ranks at Hibernian together, went on to play in the same Scotland side and remain firm friends.

Fletcher, 35, has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign in attack for United and, although he is yet to get off the mark, has become a pivotal part of Jack Ross’ side already.

A sumptuous assist for Dylan Levitt on the opening day of the Premiership season and an all-action showing against AZ Alkmaar stand out as particular highlights.

And Brown has no doubt the ex-Sunderland, Burnley and Wolves marksman will soon ripple the net.

“I know Fletch and Charlie [Mulgrew] really well and Fletch has had a great career for a reason,” lauded Brown.

“He’ll do really well up there for Dundee United.

“If United keep Steven Fletcher fit, he’ll score 20 goals this season.

“That’s what teams need; a real threat in the final third. He’s also a smart footballer who understands the game.

“He’s been around the levels and knows exactly what to expect.”

Understanding and knowledge

Brown, who has claimed three points from his first two games in charge at the Highbury Stadium, got a first-hand look at Fletcher when Fleetwood defeated the Tangerines 2-1 in pre-season.

And he reckons Fletcher is living proof that age is just a number.

Brown laughed: “Looking at him, it makes me think I should have played a wee bit longer!

“He’s a total professional and understands what his body needs and how far to push it.

“Everyone gets older. But up there (in the brain), things work a bit quicker than some of the younger ones.

“His understanding and knowledge of the game will help everyone at that football club.”