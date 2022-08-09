Celtic legend Scott Brown tips ex-Hibs and Scotland pal Steven Fletcher to hit landmark goal tally for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic legend Scott Brown tips ex-Hibs and Scotland pal Steven Fletcher to hit landmark goal tally for Dundee United

By Alan Temple
August 9 2022, 10.24pm
Old pals' act: Fletcher, left, and Brown
Celtic legend Scott Brown has tipped Steven Fletcher to notch 20 goals for Dundee United this season.

The duo emerged through the ranks at Hibernian together, went on to play in the same Scotland side and remain firm friends.

Fletcher, 35, has enjoyed a fine start to the campaign in attack for United and, although he is yet to get off the mark, has become a pivotal part of Jack Ross’ side already.

A sumptuous assist for Dylan Levitt on the opening day of the Premiership season and an all-action showing against AZ Alkmaar stand out as particular highlights.

And Brown has no doubt the ex-Sunderland, Burnley and Wolves marksman will soon ripple the net.

“I know Fletch and Charlie [Mulgrew] really well and Fletch has had a great career for a reason,” lauded Brown.

He’ll do really well up there for Dundee United.

“If United keep Steven Fletcher fit, he’ll score 20 goals this season.

“That’s what teams need; a real threat in the final third. He’s also a smart footballer who understands the game.

“He’s been around the levels and knows exactly what to expect.”

Understanding and knowledge

Brown, who has claimed three points from his first two games in charge at the Highbury Stadium, got a first-hand look at Fletcher when Fleetwood defeated the Tangerines 2-1 in pre-season.

(L to R) Brown, Jack Ross and Fletcher share a joke

And he reckons Fletcher is living proof that age is just a number.

Brown laughed: “Looking at him, it makes me think I should have played a wee bit longer!

“He’s a total professional and understands what his body needs and how far to push it.

“Everyone gets older. But up there (in the brain), things work a bit quicker than some of the younger ones.

“His understanding and knowledge of the game will help everyone at that football club.”

