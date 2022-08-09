Edinburgh Fringe review: Yippee Ki Yay retells Die Hard in verse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Theatre

Edinburgh Fringe review: Yippee Ki Yay retells Die Hard in verse

By Jack McKeown
August 9 2022, 10.42pm Updated: August 9 2022, 11.14pm
Richard Marsh in Yippee Ki Yay.
Richard Marsh in Yippee Ki Yay.

Die Hard is my favourite Christmas movie. So a performance poetry version of the classic 1980s action flick sounded just the ticket.

Yippee Ki Yay is a fantastic piece of theatre written and performed by Richard Marsh.

The poet, writer and performer tells the abridged story of Die Hard in wonderfully inventive rhyming couplets.

The 1988 movie tells the story of New York cop John McClane, who finds himself battling Hans Gruber and his gang of terrorists in the Los Angeles skyscraper Nakatomi Plaza where his wife Holly is a high ranking executive.

Bruce Willis as John McClane in Die Hard.

Of the famous opening scene where a fellow airline passenger shares his innovative method to overcome a fear of flying he rhymes:

“For instant relaxation when you reach your destination, pal – here’s how it goes:

Take off your shoes, and then your socks, and then make fists with your toes.”

This advice, of course, is what leads to Willis’s New York cop John McClane spending the movie fighting the terrorists barefoot.

Yippee Ki Yay

Each character’s lines are delivered in Marsh’s best impersonation of the actor’s voice. He’s no Rory Bremner, but Marsh mimics Bruce Willis’s world-weary drawl to near perfection. He makes his best attempt at villainous Hans Gruber but no one can do justice to the wonderful Alan Rickman’s rich and captivating tones.

Marsh met his wife on a Reddit chatroom devoted to Die Hard. Their mutual appreciation for the 1988 movie was the spark that led to them falling in love.

Bruce Willis in Die Hard.

Interspersed with a retelling of the film is the tale of their coming together, marrying and having children. The backstory of his own Die Hard related romance provides a touching counterpoint to the rollicking silliness of the main narrative.

Yippee Ki Yay is an extraordinary one-man performance. Marsh manages to juggle playing John McClane; Hans Gruber; Holly Gennero; villainous henchman Karl; doughty, donut loving cop Al Powell; greasy, cocaine-addled executive Harry Ellis and more.

He switches easily between them, flawlessly altering accent and mannerisms.

It’s all done with a knowing wink and a nod – Marsh jests several times that he’s the spitting image of a young Bruce Willis.

You do need to have a working knowledge of Die Hard to appreciate Yippee Ki Yay. But if you are a fan then as McClane himself said: “Welcome to the party, pal!”

 

Rating 5/5

 

Yippee Ki Yay is at the Gilded Balloon at 2.35pm until August 29.  

