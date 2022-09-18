Robert MacIntyre wins Open D’Italia to rescue “lost” season and make a big statement for the Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Robert MacIntyre wins Open D’Italia to rescue “lost” season and make a big statement for the Ryder Cup

By Steve Scott
September 18 2022, 5.11pm Updated: September 18 2022, 5.25pm
Robert MacIntyre won the Open d'Italia for his second DP World Tour victory.
Robert MacIntyre won the Open d'Italia for his second DP World Tour victory.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre claimed his second DP World Tour victory with a dramatic play-off triumph over US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick at the DS Automobiles Open d’Italia in Rome.

The 26-year-old left hander, who has had his struggles in 2022 and felt “down and out” earlier in the campaign, exploded with a final round seven-under 64 for a 14-under total of 270.

Fitzpatrick, the leader going into the last round at the Marco Simone course which will host next year’s Ryder Cup, matched the Scot after a final round 67.

But MacIntyre’s birdie four at the first play-off hole secured his first win since 2020’s maiden victory in Cyprus.

A huge Ryder Cup statement on the host course

For the Scot, who took nearly £442,000 for first place, it was the perfect time to show his best form for his own Ryder Cup prospects.

Excelling on the host course for next year’s matches against the USA could hardly be a better place to showcase his credentials in front of European captain Luke Donald – especially in direct competition against certain picks like Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy.

“This means everything,” he said. “I was down and out about three months ago, I didn’t know what I was doing, didn’t know where to go.

“But we spoke to the right people, started working with (coach) Simon Shanks.

“There’s so much work gone into this Mike (Thomson) my caddie, family, friends, everyone.”

It isn’t lost on Bob that this was the perfect time to win if he wants to play in the Ryder Cup, having just missed on selection for Whistling Straits last year.

‘It’s my main goal, my only goal’

“It’s my main goal,” he said. “My only goal for the next year really.

“I’ve done it on this golf course. But I didn’t feel this week was going to be the one, the style of course, and the way I was playing.

“We worked on a few things Tuesday and Wednesday and I felt so in control of my game this week. My approach play has just gone up a notch.”

Both Fitzpatrick and McIlroy made late charges, and MacIntyre was aware of who was chasing him.

“I was hearing them!” he said. ” I hit a terrible shot on 15 and thought it was backs against the wall.

“But we dug in. I’ve got a dogged attitude, I never give up and if I get punched, I punch back.”

Searing charge on the front nine to grab the lead

The Scot launched his final day challenge from three shots back with a searing outward nine of 29. After his long birdie putt at the first he hardly needed the flatstick at all.

Four times he hit it to tap-in range for birdie, the best of all coming on the 192-yard short 7th, when he hit into less than a foot.

He made one super save at the 8th after nearly failing to carry the water. But another tap-in birdie at the long ninth had him out in six-under, needing just nine putts and 13-under and with a two shot lead.

But with the quality of those chasing him, there was always going to be fireworks down the back nine. Fitzpatrick, becalmed in the final group with ten pars to start, suddenly burst into life with a birdie at 11 and an eagle at 12. His second shot to the green at the par five 12th was nearly an albatross, as it hit the flag and spun away from the hole. That edged him ahead of the Scot.

Rory McIlroy made a surge but it ended when he hit into the water at the 16th. Victor Perez, the Dutch Open champion based in Dundee, also gave himself a chance with birdies at 16 and 17 to get to 13-under.

MacIntyre bogeyed the tough tenth, picked up two more birdies at 12 and 13 but handed the strokes straight back with bogeys at 14 and 15.

It needed a couple of up and downs at 16 and 17 before he took his solid birdie with a two-putt from 70 feet at the par five last hole.

A calm and solid play-off for the win

That completed his final round 64 for 14-under, and Perez could only par the last to finish one back.

And in the final group just as MacIntyre holed out, Fitzpatrick badly missed the short 17th green right and couldn’t get up and down to slip from a share of the lead with the Scot.

The US Open champion was short of the green in two at the last. But his putt from just off the front of the green was superbly judged to three feet, and he forced the play-off with his birdie putt from there.

When they returned to the 18th tee, MacIntyre launched a perfect drive down the right, but Fitzpatrick was distracted by a camera shutter noise and pulled his drive left into heavy rough.

The Yorkshireman was always struggling to make birdie after that as MacIntyre played the hole calmly, holing a three footer for birdie to clinch victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Golf

Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia were a formidable partnership at three Ryder Cups.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: It was time to move on from the Ryder…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Idyllic Wentworth is a battleground for golf's civil war
0
Ewen Ferguson only just edged by Oliver Wilson in Denmark for third DP World…
0
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0
Alastair Forsyth leads by one after the first round at West Kilbride.
Alastair Forsyth makes bright start in bid to win Scottish PGA again after a…
0

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Joe Grayson admits recent performance have not been good enough, as he urges his teammates to push on.
Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are 'not good enough'
0
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 19092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 16/09/2022
LISTEN: How Tayside and Fife have responded to Her Majesty's passing
Alex Mitchell.
St Johnstone have put down solid foundations, says on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell
0
Elspeth Grieve.
Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife
People in Dundee on their way to a service to remember King George VI (right).
How silence shrouded Dundee when King George VI died 70 years ago
0