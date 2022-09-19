TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Robert MacIntyre continues his progression, at his natural pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Robert MacIntyre continues his progression, at his natural pace

By Steve Scott
September 19 2022, 3.19pm Updated: September 19 2022, 4.25pm
Robert MacIntyre
Robert MacIntyre's victory in Italy answered his critics conclusively.

We’re good at queuing in this country, as the last week has shown. However, some queues are a little less admirable than others.

Those queuing up over the last 12 months to take a pop at Robert MacIntyre, for instance.

It seems, almost inevitably, we have this nagging, irresistible predilection in Scotland to snipe at our own.

But they’re in full retreat after his victory in the DS Automobiles Open D’Italia in Rome at the weekend. This was actually exactly the sort of victory that any of Bob’s critics – myself included – have been asking for. Their doubts, reasonable or otherwise, firmly and conclusively answered.

His biggest achievement so far

This was a class field, featuring many of the top players on the DP World Tour. Two of the most prominent, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rory McIlroy, were in the mix on Sunday, and the supporting competing cast was none too shabby either.

Yet MacIntyre saw them all off, with a brilliant final round of seven-under 64, besting Fitzpatrick with another birdie in a one-hole play-off.

It’s the left-hander’s biggest achievement so far, no question. Scots have won the Open D’Italia fairly regularly down the years, but this was more significant than any of those dating back to Eric Brown.

Doubts about Bob’s progress in the past year were real enough, even understandable. He felt them himself, as he alluded to in his comments after his win.

I don’t feel it was really quite as desperate as he made it sound. There were times during the last year when he played really well, other times when he tried to put the hammer down there was nothing there.

But the basic talent and ability were never absent. His own impatience with his progress is perhaps reflected in the impatience of so many of us to see him succeed.

We’re always kind of desperate in Scottish golf for our players to have significant success. It’s another burden of the Home of Golf ® thing.

Picking holes

That doesn’t excuse, however, seeing something that is plainly not there. Like the snipers on social media or jaundiced observers picking holes basically for some cruel fun.

Has he got a problem winning? That win in Cyprus didn’t mean anything, did it? All those made cuts in majors don’t count for much, do they?

I’ve been guilty a little myself of this. I thought Bob chased a PGA Tour card too hard last year, seemingly trying to get everything at once, including a Ryder Cup spot.

Robert MacIntyre
Bob did seem weighed down by his lack of form earlier this summer.

My suspicion from interviews with Padraig Harrington in the lead up to Whistling Straits was that Bob was always an outsider for that. It didn’t work out either way, but that doesn’t mean it was bad decision-making.

In the end, it’s really all about natural progression. Bob’s on no-one’s timetable but his own.

That means it’s now that the big win we’ve been waiting for comes, now that he’s a genuine Ryder Cup contender (we’re still a long way out, but winning at the host course will do no harm whatsoever).

It’s now that he can take the PGA Tour card he probably secured at the weekend and play there as much – or as little – as he wants.

Another example to his friends and peers

The other aspect of MacIntyre’s victory is that underlines to his countrymen and peers that if you don’t step back, you keep moving forward.

Ewen Ferguson has won twice this year, but he’s made reference to his close friend’s successes as fuel to him to press on.

For quite a time, Ewen was maybe the underachiever of this great crop of young players we presently have. He’s put that to bed with a vengeance with his wins in his debut season this year. He’s even been scouted by the Ryder Cup management team himself.

And really, it should be the same for our other guys – Grant Forrest, David Law, Connor Syme. And for Calum Hill, when he returns from a year plagued by illness and injury next week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

You can go down even further than that, and look at those Scots who clearly have ability but have until now struggled in the pro ranks. Like Liam Johnston, twice a Challenge Tour winner. Or Bradley Neil, the former Amateur champion from Blairgowrie.

At their own pace

Or even as far as Michael Stewart. The Troon player was an exceptional amateur, finishing runner-up in the Amateur, being a key part of the Walker Cup side that beat a US side packed with future stars at Royal Aberdeen in 2011.

Mikey was one of our many, many ‘can’t miss’ prospects that seemed to miss. Last week he claimed an overdue maiden victory in the EuroPro Tour event at Leven Links, and in impressively handsome style.

He’s in his 30s now, but now has a crack at a Challenge Tour card next year from the EuroPro Order of Merit.

Who knows what might happen? I know the past decade has been a frustrating struggle for Mikey, but perhaps this is HIS natural progression.

It hasn’t been as quick as he and we would have liked, but that doesn’t mean it’ll never happen.

That counts for everyone. If Bob’s win proves anything, it’s that you should never give up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Golf

Hard work, detailed analysis of his game and great support helped Robert MacIntyre out of a slump.
Robert MacIntyre will 'work like hell' for more golf titles and achievements
0
Robert MacIntyre won the Open d'Italia for his second DP World Tour victory.
Robert MacIntyre wins Open D'Italia to rescue "lost" season and make a big statement…
0
Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia were a formidable partnership at three Ryder Cups.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: It was time to move on from the Ryder…
0
Cupar Golf Club captain Neil Winton (left) with Peri Cup holder and 2022 winner Hugh Ironside of Cupar, pictured at Burntisland
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Idyllic Wentworth is a battleground for golf's civil war
0
Ewen Ferguson only just edged by Oliver Wilson in Denmark for third DP World…
0
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara in control at West Kilbride as he seeks second Scottish PGA title
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
0

More from The Courier

Gary and Lynn on holiday
Locals raise funds for Dundee woman in Turkish hospital as partner reveals 'living nightmare'
The Courier editor David Clegg (second right) along with live news editor Emma Crichton (middle) and digital editor Marc Deanie (second left) receive the News Website of the Year award
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
Gary Bowyer gives his post-match team talk on the pitch after beating Queen's Park in July.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Gayle's red Audi after being washed down the street.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0

Editor's Picks