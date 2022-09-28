Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his St Andrews memories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his St Andrews memories

By Steve Scott
September 28 2022, 1.06pm Updated: September 28 2022, 1.07pm
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.

Rory McIlroy eagled the Old Course’s 18th in practice for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and got a lovely bounce on 14 close to the pin – and thought ‘how much would I have liked those on Sunday back in July’.

But seriously, he has no regrets about The 150th Open Championship loss now, and he still treasures all the memories he has at St Andrews – especially those with his wider family.

This week again he will play the Dunhill with his Dad Gerry, and he would far rather win the Dunhill’s team event for him rather than the individual title for himself.

“There are lots of great memories here for me, dad and for my family,” he said. “I feel like it’s where my professional career really began and really took off.

“I got my European Tour card 15 years ago here at this golf course, and you know, it’s been a pretty great journey since.”

He’s able to use that as perspective in how far he’s come, and what St Andrews and July really means in the whole narrative of his career.

‘This course and what it means will stand the test of time’

“I’ll always have a deep appreciation for St Andrews and what it means to our game,” he said. “I think that’s more important than me trying to win an Open Championship here.

“This course and what it means will stand the test of time. I’m in the game for a finite time and one day I’ll move on and leave the game to the younger generation. Then they will try and do the same things that I’ve been trying to do the last 20 years.

“And when I look back over the 15 years since I won my card here, it’s been an amazing life, an amazing career, providing you with amazing things, obviously.

“But you still have to remember where you came from. I have to pinch myself sometimes and I have to give myself that little perspective.

“Even just being in that position to have a chance to win on 18 at St Andrews, it’s just stuff that you dream about as a kid.

“I get to live out my childhood dreams and not everybody can say that. That’s an unbelievable position to be in.”

‘The 150th Open was way bigger than this crap we’ve talked about all year’

This week is welcome light relief for McIlroy after what has been an eventful and sometimes fraught year. It’s also a gentle reminder that golf’s about a lot more than the elite.

“The professional game is such a small part of the game of golf,” he said. “It’s so much bigger than all of us and sometimes people miss that.

“I thought The 150th Open Championship was really a feel-good moment for the year. It was way bigger than all this crap we’ve talked about all year.

“It was St Andrews and tradition and where the game was created and where it was built. That’s golf at the end of the day.

“We’re all playing the same game. Sometimes our vision of what that game should be is a little bit different but it’s a wonderful game and it’s a game that can be played for life.”

“My two-year-old daughter can swing a club and hit a ball with my Dad. Grandparents can play with grandkids, different generations can sort of all be interested in something together.

“That’s one of the most special things about our game that has been lost in all this rhetoric the last few weeks.”

‘I don’t want a fractured game, I never have’

That rhetoric seems to never stop, and as he’s done all season, McIlroy didn’t duck questions on LIV Golf.

“I’ve always said I think there is a time and a place where everyone that’s involved here should sit down and try to work together,” he said. It’s very hard for that to happen right now when there’s these lawsuits going on.

“I think there’s a natural timeline here to let temperatures just sort of settle down a little bit. People can maybe go into mediation with cooler heads and not be so emotional about it all

“I don’t want a fractured game. I never have. The game of golf is ripping itself apart right now and that’s no good for anyone.

It’s no good for the guys on either side. There is a time and a place for (meidation). I just think right now, with where everything is, it’s probably not the right time.

But saying that, I don’t think we can let it go too much longer. So I’m all for everyone sitting around the table and trying to figure something out for sure.”

