Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge to win at Twickenham again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge to win at Twickenham again

By Steve Scott
February 1 2023, 10.00pm
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.

No player on the pitch that glorious day two years ago appreciated Scotland finally ending their 38-year Twickenham drought than Richie Gray.

The veteran lock has recently enjoyed a renaissance and re-established himself as an automatic pick in the second row. But many might have forgotten the win in 2021 was one of his brief interludes back in the team, as a replacement.

And after six games all lost against England prior to that, dating from 2011 – three of them at Twickenham – Gray treasured the long overdue victory.

‘The guys were biting down on the gumshield’

“It was a huge achievement, even if the crowd wasn’t there (because of Covid restrictions),” he recalled. “Just to win and beat England away from home.

“I remember watching the first five minutes sitting at the side on the bench and seeing the physicality we brought. The guys were really biting down on the gumshield and running as hard as they could. The hits were incredible.

“Those first five minutes have really stuck with me. It was absolutely brilliant back in the changing room after the game and then we had a good time on the flight up the road.”

There’ll be a full house at Twickenham this Saturday. No matter how hostile they may be to Scotland and behind their team no Eddie Jones has gone, Richie can’t wait.

“How good is it to go out there in front of 80,000 fans?” he asked. “It’s the Calcutta Cup, it’s an old rivalry and pretty hostile.

“Certainly the games at Murrayfield have been pretty memorable. I always remember Ryan Wilson and Owen Farrell walking down the tunnel and getting things kicked off!

“There’s always a little bit extra in the fixture. It’s a great challenge. Mentality always plays a part in it, especially away from home.

“You have to expect the home team will always be 100 percent on it. You need to match that and then try to go better.”

‘I’m just trying to stay as fresh as possible’

Gray thought he might have ended his days at international level, so he’s more than thrilled to be back.

“For two years, maybe more than that, I wasn’t really getting in,” he said. “With the strength and depth across the second row, it’s an area we’re really strong at.

“There were a few moments when I was thinking, “I might struggle to get back in here”. So from that perspective I’m very fortunate to be back here.

“I’m making the most of my time and enjoying as much as I can as I’m very aware how quickly it can all pass by.”

Injuries were an issue with those absences, but he is managing himself better than ever before at 33, thanks to S&C staff at Glasgow and Scotland.

“I spend a lot of time with our S&C team, in particular Cillian (Reardon, head of athletic performance) and Damien (O’Donoghue, senior athletic performance coach),” he said.

“Just having conversations with them: when do I need to go hard? When can I back off? It’s just trying to stay as fresh as possible while still pushing hard. Huge credit to these guys, they have helped me a lot.

“With Franco Smith coming in at Glasgow pre-season was pretty tough and the sessions demand that you are fit. And this is just a product of that.”

“I’m a little bit of an older athlete now so I can’t push all the time. Sometimes I need to back off.  The S&C stats are there and the staff have been really great with me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Karen Kennedy worked as general manager of the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
The murder trial has been hearing from police forensic experts.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Gillian Millar and Freda Doig will appear on Bargain Hunt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Dens Road between Arklay Street and Dura Street. Image: DC Thomson
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Montrose Academy. Image: Google Street View
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Asghar was unable to seal a deal for a striker. Image: SNS
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Liam Fox saw United lose to Killie. Image: SNS
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
St Johnstone celebrate their second goal. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
The banner unveiled at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
A road closure on Links Parade, Carnoustie, after a gas leak. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Richie Gray's return as second row fixture at 33 has been a boost to Scotland.
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
2
Angus Council faces huge budget pressures. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0040964 Dundee Trades Unionists take action against Tory attacks on the right to strike. Members of the FBU, University strikers from Dundee, Abertay and StAndrews, Civil servants from the PCS, Unite, Unison and other unions were in attendance
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. The latest market analysis shows a 20% uplift in liveweight lamb prices in Scotland?s auction markets in November, for a second year in a row, believed to be on the back of the industry initiative, Lamb for St Andrew?s Day. Picture shows; Sheep sale. Unknown. Supplied by Inst of Auctioneers Date; 01/02/2023
Campaign credited for November lamb price lift

Editor's Picks

Most Commented