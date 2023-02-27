Six Nations: Scotland ‘can’t wait’ to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland “can’t wait” to try to settle scores with Ireland after believing they had France in the ropes for an hour in Paris, believes Gregor Townsend.

The Scots’ Six Nations Grand Slam hopes were extinguished by the 32-21 defeat at the Stade de France. But after a nightmare first 20 minutes that saw them 19-0 down, the Scots rallied to four points down with 10 minutes left and believed they had the winning of the game.

The Scots now move on to a potential Triple Crown game with championship favourites Ireland at BT Murrayfield next week. The Irish are still on course for the Grand Slam after beating Italy in Rome at the weekend.

‘This team can take on anybody in the world’

The first of two huge home games to finish the championship. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/hbvo4RJ5My — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 26, 2023

Head coach Townsend said the team were gutted they didn’t at least get two bonus points from a chilly afternoon in Paris.

“I’m far more encouraged than I should be after a defeat, but I do believe that was a better performance than the first two we put in in this championship,” he said.

“We are playing a team that had not lost a game in 2022 , at their home. And we are gutted we don’t win, gutted we don’t score four tries. We scored three tries and left two or three out there.

“The players are disappointed as the way the game was going it was ours to win.

“If you think back to Twickenham, we were in the same position and they went on and won that. That is the feeling you want.

“To even get into that position, some of the play was fantastic. It showed who we are, it shows that this team can take on anybody in the world.”

‘We know Ireland’s strengths’

Ireland have proved a the toughest nut to crack for Scotland. The Scots last beat them in 2017, and have never done it in Townsend’s reign.

“We know we have to play really well to win,” he said. “They are a quality side, number one in the world.

“But we can’t wait to play them. We couldn’t wait for the France game. That (France) game will be so important for our growth with the belief we showed, and the things we know we can do better. There was resilience and intelligence in how we played.

“We know Ireland’s strengths. We have got to make sure they are not in our 22 very often as they get their game going when they get in there.

“But we have to focus on ourselves. The way we are playing is causing teams problems. We have to get our game out there.

“We caused them problems in Dublin a year ago but we are a better team now.”

Grant Gilchrist will almost certainly miss the Ireland game after he was shown a red card after only six minutes for a high hit on Anthony Jelonch. It was the veteran lock’s first-ever sending off.

Townsend said that Gilchrist had made a sound hit on Jelonch at the opening kick-off, but mistimed it on the second occasion.

“It was not borne out of anything more than trying to do his job. But he didn’t get it right,” he said Townsend. “Richie (Gray) and Jonny (Gray) played well, Sam Skinner came in off the bench. So we’ve got three good second rows there for Ireland.

“Scott Cummings played for Glasgow at the weekend and will have another next week to put himself in the mix. That will be timely if we lose Grant.”