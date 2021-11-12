Harry Souttar: Concerns that Stoke City and former Dundee United man has ruptured ACL with Australia

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is set for a long spell on the sidelines, with fears growing he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The former Dundee United man was stretchered off late on in Australia’s World Cup qualifying draw with Saudi Arabia after falling awkwardly in his team’s penalty area.

Initial scans are pointing to the serious injury coach Graham Arnold feared on the night and the 23-year-old is set to fly home to Britain in the next couple of days for further medical examination.

If it does turn out to be the worst-case scenario of a ruptured ACL, Souttar will be faced with a battle to be fit for next year’s World Cup – should Australia seal their place at Qatar without him.

The injury will have scuppered his hopes of a big money January transfer.

The likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with bids in the region of £20 million for Souttar, who has been a star at the back for Michael O’Neill’s Championship promotion hopefuls.

His old club, United, are understood to have a 15% sell-on clause.

Souttar’s brother, John, has recovered from three serious injuries and, ironically, is in line to make his international comeback for Scotland against Moldova.