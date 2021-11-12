Harry Souttar: Concerns that Stoke City and former Dundee United man has ruptured ACL with Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Harry Souttar: Concerns that Stoke City and former Dundee United man has ruptured ACL with Australia

By Eric Nicolson
November 12 2021, 10.40am Updated: November 12 2021, 1.51pm
Harry Souttar is stretchered off against Saudi Arabia.

Stoke City defender Harry Souttar is set for a long spell on the sidelines, with fears growing he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The former Dundee United man was stretchered off late on in Australia’s World Cup qualifying draw with Saudi Arabia after falling awkwardly in his team’s penalty area.

Initial scans are pointing to the serious injury coach Graham Arnold feared on the night and the 23-year-old is set to fly home to Britain in the next couple of days for further medical examination.

If it does turn out to be the worst-case scenario of a ruptured ACL, Souttar will be faced with a battle to be fit for next year’s World Cup – should Australia seal their place at Qatar without him.

The injury will have scuppered his hopes of a big money January transfer.

The likes of Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with bids in the region of £20 million for Souttar, who has been a star at the back for Michael O’Neill’s Championship promotion hopefuls.

His old club, United, are understood to have a 15% sell-on clause.

Souttar’s brother, John, has recovered from three serious injuries and, ironically, is in line to make his international comeback for Scotland against Moldova.

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United set for MULTI-MILLION pound windfall if Harry Souttar is sold by Stoke City