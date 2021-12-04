Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar dealt blow as recurring injury rules Craig Thomson out for weeks

By Scott Lorimer
December 4 2021, 8.00am
Forfar Athletic's Craig Thomson (7) is set for a few weeks out injured,
Forfar Athletic's Craig Thomson (7) is set for a few weeks out injured,

Forfar have been dealt an injury blow ahead of this weekend’s trip to Albion Rovers.

The Loons will travel to Cliftonhill looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Arbroath last Saturday, but they will be without key man Craig Thomson.

The 26-year-old came off after 51 minutes at Gayfield due to a knock.

Recurring injury

He has now been ruled out for a period on the sidelines after a recurrence of an ankle injury he picked up at the end of October.

It’s understood he will have to sit out the next two to three weeks.

“We have been unfortunate with Craig Thomson,” boss Gary Irvine said. “He came off against Arbroath and he’s going to be out for a wee while.

“He did it a while back against Stranraer away and he’s pulled up with it another couple of times since then.

“It’s the same ankle he’s had problems with a few times now.

“It’s one that will need a bit of time to heel and give it a better recovery time than he’s been trying to do. He’s maybe come back a bit too quick, so it’s important he gets that right.”

Return of Andy Munro

Thomson looks to be the only major absence from the team, which is otherwise boosted by the return of defender Andy Munro, who missed out last week due to suspension.

Irvine says after some positive training session, his side have put the disappointment of last weekend behind them.

Forfar's Andy Munro is likely to return to the fold.
Forfar’s Andy Munro is likely to return to the fold.

“Everybody was desperate to get back in to the swing of league fixtures. We’ve had a good couple of training sessions,” he said.

“It was important to get the players upbeat again, which they have been. We’re prepared for Albion Rovers and go into that game and look to get back to winning ways.”

Forfar recorded a 3-1 victory over Albion at Station Park last time around but despite sitting 7th in the table, they will still be tough to beat.

“They are a good side and have progressed since our last fixture,” Irvine explains.

They’ve managed to pull out a good few results, 4-0 Away to Edinburgh City, at Annan they managed to get a draw. I heard that they held their own in the Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United last weekend.

“They’re a side that have been doing well since the last time we met. We understand that and we’ll go about it the right way, but we’re going in hoping to get the three points.”

