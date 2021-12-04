Forfar dealt blow as recurring injury rules Craig Thomson out for weeks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forfar have been dealt an injury blow ahead of this weekend’s trip to Albion Rovers.

The Loons will travel to Cliftonhill looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat to Arbroath last Saturday, but they will be without key man Craig Thomson.

The 26-year-old came off after 51 minutes at Gayfield due to a knock.

Recurring injury

He has now been ruled out for a period on the sidelines after a recurrence of an ankle injury he picked up at the end of October.

It’s understood he will have to sit out the next two to three weeks.

“We have been unfortunate with Craig Thomson,” boss Gary Irvine said. “He came off against Arbroath and he’s going to be out for a wee while.

“He did it a while back against Stranraer away and he’s pulled up with it another couple of times since then.

“It’s the same ankle he’s had problems with a few times now.

“It’s one that will need a bit of time to heel and give it a better recovery time than he’s been trying to do. He’s maybe come back a bit too quick, so it’s important he gets that right.”

Return of Andy Munro

Thomson looks to be the only major absence from the team, which is otherwise boosted by the return of defender Andy Munro, who missed out last week due to suspension.

Irvine says after some positive training session, his side have put the disappointment of last weekend behind them.

“Everybody was desperate to get back in to the swing of league fixtures. We’ve had a good couple of training sessions,” he said.

“It was important to get the players upbeat again, which they have been. We’re prepared for Albion Rovers and go into that game and look to get back to winning ways.”

Forfar recorded a 3-1 victory over Albion at Station Park last time around but despite sitting 7th in the table, they will still be tough to beat.

“They are a good side and have progressed since our last fixture,” Irvine explains.

They’ve managed to pull out a good few results, 4-0 Away to Edinburgh City, at Annan they managed to get a draw. I heard that they held their own in the Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United last weekend.

“They’re a side that have been doing well since the last time we met. We understand that and we’ll go about it the right way, but we’re going in hoping to get the three points.”