Forfar skipper Ross Meechan vows to put Arbroath defeat behind him as Loons continue in pursuit of promotion

Ross Meechan says he and his Forfar teammates have put Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Arbroath behind them – and will continue pushing for their main goal of promotion.

The Loons went into the weekend cup game high in confidence on the back of a league win and gaffer Gary Irvine’s recent League Two manager of the month win.

However they found themselves 2-0 down after 20 minutes and faced an uphill battle the rest of the afternoon only for the game, with hopes of a Scottish Cup run out of reach shortly after half-time.

‘Shoot ourselves in the foot’

Forfar skipper Meechan found a couple of positives in their second-half display, but admitted they weren’t good enough on the day.

“It was a very difficult first 45 minutes. In the second half, I thought we started really well but could have got ourselves back into the game,” he said.

“The way it was going we could have taken a couple of half chances but then we go and shoot ourselves in the foot with a poor corner, they break then after that the game’s done.”

Meechan’s attention has now turned back to the league where Forfar continue to make strides for promotion.

Promotion has always been main goal

They face a trip to Albion Rovers on Saturday and the 27-year-old says they need to put the disappointing Arbroath defeat behind them.

“It was always going to be a difficult week coming here. But our main aspect for this season, from day one, has always been to get out of the league,” he said.

“We’re on course and doing well in the league.

“This is a team flying high in the Championship, they are sitting second for a reason and you could see why.

“We go back to league business next week, we’ll look to get three points.

“That’s all we can do now is just focus on the league.

“It would have been nice to get through in the cup, but first and foremost we need to get promoted out of this league and take it from there.”