Forfar boss Gary Irvine takes blame for third Arbroath goal insisting ‘I should never have put my players in that position’

By Scott Lorimer
November 28 2021, 8.00am Updated: November 28 2021, 2.03pm
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine has taken responsibility for his side conceding Arbroath's third goal.
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine has said Arbroath’s third goal was down to him, as the Loons were dumped out of the Scottish Cup.

The Station Park side travelled to Gayfield full of confidence off the back of a 3-0 win to Cowdenbeath, while sitting second in League Two.

Their best laid plans went out the window early on, however, when a defensive error was capitalised on by Jason Thomson.

The right back weaved his way into the Forfar box to fire home a clever shot after 11 minutes.

It was two a short time later thanks to a Ricky Little volley.

‘I hold my hands up on that one’

The third goal was something Irvine put down to his own managerial error by trying out a training ground routine.

Yusuf Hussain attempted a short corner to Matthew Aitken, but the ball was won back by Michael McKenna. James Craigen then picked up the ball and within two passes Luke Donnelly had made it 3-0.

The Forfar gaffer was quick to own up to his mistake after the game.

“I have to take full responsibility for the third goal,” said Irvine.

“I’ve asked my players to try a set-play from the corner, one we haven’t really practised enough.

Luke Donnelly, seen herre scoring earlier in the season, netted the third Arbroath third goal.
Luke Donnelly, seen here scoring earlier in the season, netted Arbroath’s third goal.

“Then we were caught out. I hold my hands up on that one. I should never put my players in that position.

“I’m going home hurting, at least as much as any of the players.”

Learn and move on

The Loons will now look to put the defeat behind them as they continue in their pursuit of Kelty Hearts at the top of League Two.

“It was really disappointing losing three goals, a cup game and derby as well. It’s a sore one, one we’ll learn from. It’s full concentration on the league campaign now.

“I said to the players after the game that we need to use what happened today.

“We’ll look at the game and the goals and things that happened. We’ll learn from all of those and move on. That’s how football is.

“Even when you are winning it’s important to look at elements of the game that can make you better.”

