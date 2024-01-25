Why Dunfermline boss James McPake expects Championship transfer market to ‘accelerate’

Dunfermline manager James McPake said the club is working hard to bring in reinforcements.

The Pars’ squad is in much healthier shape than it was the last time they kicked a competitive ball three weeks ago.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden is one player who has been linked with a move to East End Park – though Fife rivals Raith Rovers look set to win that race – and McPake alluded to another target who plays south of the border.

Any deal would have to be completed by the close of the Scottish transfer window on Thursday night.

That is unlikely to be before the team takes on league leaders Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

However, McPake believes increased transfer activity in the Scottish Premiership means the markets clubs like the Pars shop in should now “accelerate”.

James McPake: We are still working away

“That player is still at his parent club and would be one that would have to be done before the deadline because he is not based in Scotland,” said McPake.

“There is still a bit of work going on in the background with that. We still are working away and expecting more to come in.

“You can see a lot of teams are moving people on.

“The Premier League need to do all their incomings by Thursday, so it kind of speeds that up.

“You can see that this week, things are moving and we’ll continue to keep working.

“What you don’t want is to get to the end of February and you’re bringing people in then.

“Because then you’ve effectively only got March, April and then a bit of May to have those players.

“We’re eager to get things done and we’re working hard to do that because even though some are coming back, we still know we need a bit of reinforcement in there.”

Dunfermline face Tannadice test

Dunfermline’s previously patchword side has been boosted by the return of the likes of Lewis McCann and Sam Fisher and the addition of Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan from Cardiff City.

Fagan-Walcott’s move to last End Park was eased by a few familiar faces, having worked with McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay at Dundee.

Out of all the players in the squad, he is perhaps the one most frustrated by the recent postponements, according to McPake.

“Mal had come up and he was ready to go,” said the Pars boss. “He would have gone straight into the team as well.

“So for him, it’s probably been a bit of a disappointment, I’d imagine.

“I think if you were to ask him personally, he’d be the one who would be moaning the most that the games have been off because he’d come up ready to play.”