Why Dunfermline boss James McPake expects Championship transfer market to ‘accelerate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Why Dunfermline boss James McPake expects Championship transfer market to ‘accelerate’

The Pars boss is seeking reinforcements for the remainder of the season.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing his side to face Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake is preparing his side to face Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake said the club is working hard to bring in reinforcements.

The Pars’ squad is in much healthier shape than it was the last time they kicked a competitive ball three weeks ago.

Dundee striker Zak Rudden is one player who has been linked with a move to East End Park – though Fife rivals Raith Rovers look set to win that race – and McPake alluded to another target who plays south of the border.

Any deal would have to be completed by the close of the Scottish transfer window on Thursday night.

That is unlikely to be before the team takes on league leaders Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

James McPake expects more new players to arrive at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

However, McPake believes increased transfer activity in the Scottish Premiership means the markets clubs like the Pars shop in should now “accelerate”.

James McPake: We are still working away

“That player is still at his parent club and would be one that would have to be done before the deadline because he is not based in Scotland,” said McPake.

“There is still a bit of work going on in the background with that. We still are working away and expecting more to come in.

“You can see a lot of teams are moving people on.

“The Premier League need to do all their incomings by Thursday, so it kind of speeds that up.

Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

“You can see that this week, things are moving and we’ll continue to keep working.

“What you don’t want is to get to the end of February and you’re bringing people in then.

“Because then you’ve effectively only got March, April and then a bit of May to have those players.

“We’re eager to get things done and we’re working hard to do that because even though some are coming back, we still know we need a bit of reinforcement in there.”

Dunfermline face Tannadice test

Dunfermline’s previously patchword side has been boosted by the return of the likes of Lewis McCann and Sam Fisher and the addition of Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan from Cardiff City.

Fagan-Walcott’s move to last End Park was eased by a few familiar faces, having worked with McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay at Dundee.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott is in line to make his Dunfermline debut. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Out of all the players in the squad, he is perhaps the one most frustrated by the recent postponements, according to McPake.

“Mal had come up and he was ready to go,” said the Pars boss. “He would have gone straight into the team as well.

“So for him, it’s probably been a bit of a disappointment, I’d imagine.

“I think if you were to ask him personally, he’d be the one who would be moaning the most that the games have been off because he’d come up ready to play.”

Conversation