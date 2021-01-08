Dundee latest: Christie Elliott and Jordan McGhee sign contract extensions at Dens as Raith match is postponed

Dundee have secured the futures of defenders Christie Elliott and Jordan McGhee after the pair signed contract extensions at Dens Park.

Courtesy of making 20 appearances since signing for the Dark Blues last January, former Partick Thistle man Elliott has triggered a one-year extension until the summer of 2022.

McGhee, who has impressed in a new central midfield role of late, scoring twice in the Dee’s current six-game unbeaten run, will remain at the club until 2023 after penning a two-year extended deal.

Dundee boss James McPake will be delighted to have tied down two key men, after yesterday securing Jordan Marshall to a longer agreement and tying up Paul McMullan’s summer switch from rivals Dundee United, as his side continue their quest for promotion from the Championship.

McGhee (24), who has captained the side at times this season, has scored four goals in 43 appearances for the club since joining from Falkirk in the summer of 2019.

Elliott, who notched his first goal for the club in a 4-1 Betfred Cup defeat at Hibs in November, provides a versatile option for the side.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s clash with Raith Rovers next Tuesday has been postponed due to a call-off elsewhere for the Kirkcaldy club.

Rovers were due to visit Stirling Albion in the Scottish Cup second round tomorrow, however, that game has fell foul of the weather and been rearranged for next midweek, thus pushing back their trip to Dens.

The Dark Blues are in cup action tomorrow afternoon themselves, though, welcoming non-league side Bonnyrigg Rose to the City of Discovery as they look to progress to the third round.