Dundee boss James McPake says he is absolutely delighted to sign Jason Cummings.

And he revealed the frontman’s good pal, Hibs midfielder Scott Allan, alerted him to his availability.

The former Hibees, Rangers and Nottingham Forest striker put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Dens after leaving Shrewsbury Town.

‘He just said to me to have a think about him’

McPake – who played with the striker at Easter Road – said: “Jason is somebody I have known for the best part of 10 years since he was a kid at Hibs.

“He broke into the first team while I was there. He is a great character and a really good goal-scorer who has gone to England and played for some big clubs.

“I happened to have a conversation with Scott Allan a couple of weeks ago.

“He is good pals with Jason and Scotty just said to me to have a think about him.

“It was weird because he was one who had been on our radar for the summer because we knew his contract was coming up at Shrewsbury and he hasn’t been playing recently.

“So we started making enquiries, spoke to his agent to see if he would be interested and then we had to work really hard to get a deal done that was in line with our wage structure.

“That’s what has held it up and has taken the time. We had to be creative but we got there in the end.”

‘He is excited with the project and he is ambitious’

With Cummings starved of game time at Shrewsbury, McPake detected a hunger within the 25-year-old to make his mark once more with Dundee.

He added: “I think Jason is just desperate to get back enjoying football and scoring goals.

“He has been in England for four years now and he sees this as an opportunity to help us get back to the Premiership.

“He is excited with the project and he is ambitious. He has come up here and he doesn’t just want to play in the Championship – he wants to play in the Premiership.

“He has been at some really big clubs and to speak to him, he is really excited to get started and cannot wait to get going.”

New arrivals

Cummings’ arrival was McPake’s third signing this week with Dundee also snapping up highly-rated Spurs teenager Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan and Dundee United winger Paul McMullan also on loan ahead of his permanent move to Dens in the summer.

And the manager admitted the trio of signings showed Dundee really mean business this season as they attempt to overhaul Hearts at the top of the Championship.

McPake said: “Jason’s signing is in line with our ambition of getting back to the Premiership.

“This week we have signed Malachi, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

“That has been the statement of intent from the club. So it has been a good week.”