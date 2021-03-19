Dundee top scorer Osman Sow says calmness is needed for Dee to get back to winning ways

Striker Osman Sow is backing Dundee to get the midweek Ayr defeat out of their system quickly by putting in a much-improved showing at bottom side Alloa.

The Dark Blues head to Clackmannanshire to face Peter Grant’s Wasps tonight on a run of form that’s seen just two wins in their last eight matches.

However, they can move level with Dunfermline in second place with victory – for 24 hours at least – and that’s all Sow and his team-mates are focused on.

“It wasn’t a great performance on Tuesday and we need to get that game out of our system quickly, try to get back to winning ways at Alloa,” Dundee’s top scorer said.

“We’re thankful we have the opportunity to bounce back so quickly.

“We go to Alloa with only a win in mind.

“It doesn’t matter how things look, we just need to make sure we come out with the points.

“The remaining games are going to be like cup finals.

“We do need to make sure we stay calm and do our job as good as possible to get the outcome we want from the games.

“It’s in our hands – we just need to make sure we deliver.”

Time on the bench

In grabbing a consolation goal in the 3-1 defeat to Ayr United on Tuesday, Sow notched his ninth strike of the season.

That was after coming off the bench on 54 minutes to replace Jason Cummings up top and the Swede is hopeful he’s done enough to earn a starting berth at Alloa.

“Every football player wants to play, of course,” the former Hearts and Dundee United man added.

“I am doing my best every day and then it is up to the manager to decide who starts.

“If I am starting or on the bench or in the stands, I am trying to help the team to get the outcome we want – get the points.

“It’s good to have so much competition for places.

“In the last few games we will need everybody to contribute.

“Everybody has to be ready, however that is, if we are going to manage to get out of this season what we want to.

“One day at a time and now we focus on Alloa.”