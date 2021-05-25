VIDEO: Dundee star Jason Cummings takes centre stage in wild celebrations after Dark Blues’ play-off triumph

Dundee’s celebrations went on long into the night after they clinched promotion back to the Premiership – and Jason Cummings was bang in the middle of them!

The Dark Blues made short work of top-flight opponents Kilmarnock in the play-off final, beating the Ayrshire side 2-1 at Rugby Park last night.

The win completed a 4-2 aggregate scoreline that brought an end to their two-year stay in the Championship.

It also cued jubilant celebrations among Dundee players, coaches and fans alike – with a jubilant Jason “Cumdog” Cummings giving fans a glimpse inside the Dark Blues’ dressing room party at Rugby Park via Instagram.

The club followed suit, sharing a video of the Dee’s victorious squad enjoying the moment on Twitter.

Cummings wasn’t the only player to give fans a peek behind the curtain at the celebrations.

Declan McDaid, who has played a big role for the Dee since his proposed loan to Partick Thistle was cancelled in March, posted snaps of players revelling in securing promotion, with that man Cummings at the heart of things again.

Once the party moved away from Kilmarnock, Jordan McGhee also got in on the act, responding to a Hearts fan’s pre-match jibe with a snap of himself and Dark Blues boss James McPake raising a glass to the result.

Former striker Kane Hemmings proved he still holds a special place for Dundee in his heart by posting a personal tribute to manager James McPake and revealing his delight for his friends at Dens Park.

Absolutely cruise control throughout these two legs @DundeeFC. Made up for everyone involved especially @JamesMcPake5 no one deserves it more 👏🏾💙 — Kane Hemmings (@kaneh10_) May 24, 2021

And Courier Sport writer George Cran was on hand in the Rugby Park stands to bring fans all the coverage they could want on a fantastic night for Dundee; one that has secured the club’s place back at Scottish football’s top table.