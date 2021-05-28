Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee United, Dundee, Dunfermline and Raith Rovers learn group stage rivals – plus fate of Angus and Fife clubs revealed

Friday, May 28th 2021 Show Links
By Sean Hamilton
May 28 2021, 1.17pm Updated: May 28 2021, 1.19pm
© SNS GroupSt Johnstone lifted last season's Betfred Cup on their way to a domestic cup double.
The newly branded Premier Sports Cup draw has been made for this season’s group stage.

All but one of Tayside, Angus and Fife’s clubs were in the hat, with last season’s winners St Johnstone receiving a bye along with Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join those clubs in the last 16 of the competition.

Group matches are slated to begin on the weekend of July 10/11.

Here’s how the teams fared…

Dundee United

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media
Logan Chalmers will be among the young United stars looking to use the Premier Sports Cup as a platform this season.

Group B: Dundee United; Arbroath; East Fife; Elgin City; Kelty Hearts.

Dundee

Charlie Adam and James McPake will use the tournament to warm up for Premiership football.

Group C: Ross County; Dundee; Forfar Ath; Montrose; Brora Rangers.

Dunfermline

Peter Grant will lead Dunfermline into competitive action for the first time in the Premier Sports Cup.

Group H: St Mirren; Dunfermline Ath; Stenhousemuir; Partick Thistle; Dumbarton.

Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn is aiming for another strong season.

Group D: Livingston; Raith Rovers; Alloa Ath; Cowdenbeath; Brechin City.

