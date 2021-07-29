Dundee’s early-season trip to Celtic rescheduled

Dundee’s first away match of the season has been moved due to Celtic’s Europa League involvement.

The Hoops crashed out of Champions League qualifying last night to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

That now sees them take on Jablonec of the Czech Republic in Europa League qualifying.

The first leg of that tie has been scheduled for Thursday, August 5, with Celtic away from home.

The Dark Blues were scheduled to travel to Parkhead on Saturday, August 7 for a 3pm kick-off.

However, that has now been moved back 24 hours to Sunday, August 8.