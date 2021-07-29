Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee’s early-season trip to Celtic rescheduled

By George Cran
July 29 2021, 12.21pm Updated: July 29 2021, 12.22pm
Dundee face Celtic next weekend.

Dundee’s first away match of the season has been moved due to Celtic’s Europa League involvement.

The Hoops crashed out of Champions League qualifying last night to Danish side FC Midtjylland.

That now sees them take on Jablonec of the Czech Republic in Europa League qualifying.

The first leg of that tie has been scheduled for Thursday, August 5, with Celtic away from home.

The Dark Blues were scheduled to travel to Parkhead on Saturday, August 7 for a 3pm kick-off.

However, that has now been moved back 24 hours to Sunday, August 8.

 

