Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee seal sensational loan swoop for Celtic star Leigh Griffiths

By George Cran
August 31 2021, 1.38pm Updated: August 31 2021, 3.24pm
Leigh Griffiths has joined Dundee on loan from Celtic.
Leigh Griffiths is a Dundee player once more after rejoining the club on a season-long loan from Celtic.

News emerged on Friday afternoon that the Dark Blues were in talks with the Hoops over a sensational return to Dens Park.

Negotiations dragged on between the two clubs before an agreement was struck on Monday evening.

That saw Griffiths arrive at Dens Park this morning to complete a medical and meet his new team-mates.

A photo of a delighted Griffiths wearing a Dundee home top then emerged on social media.

He was allowed by Celtic to join the Dark Blues for training today before putting pen to paper on the loan deal.

Deefiant

Griffiths left Dundee a decade ago after scoring 33 goals in 62 appearances and remains a fans favourite for his part in the Deefiant escape.

He departed midway through that season, joining Wolverhampton Wanderers for around £150,000, after scoring 10 times in 20 games.

Griffiths celebrates for Dundee.

He also won the 2009 Challenge Cup with the Dark Blues.

The move to Wolves didn’t work out before a return to Scotland with Hibs saw him score 39 times in 78 games.

Those goals earned him a move to Celtic where he won seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

He also has 22 Scotland caps to his name and four goals, including a memorable double against England at Hampden.

