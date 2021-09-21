Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee FC

Dundee v St Johnstone head-to-head: The statistic Saintees will love and Dees don’t want to hear

By Scott Lorimer
September 21 2021, 12.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Dundee and St Johnstone prepare to face off in the quarter finals of the Premier Sports Cup – but recent statistics do not favour the Dark Blues.

With one side guaranteed to represent Tayside in the semi-finals, the home side will look to end a goal drought against their local rivals.

The teams go into Wednesday night’s game on the back of two contrasting results in the Premiership.

Dundee will hope to bounce back from a derby defeat at Tannadice after firing blanks for the third game in a row.

St Johnstone, meanwhile, will look to defend their trophy buoyed by an impressive 1-0 win away to Aberdeen.

Recent history favours Saints

Wednesday’s fixture will be the 168th meeting between the two sides, but while the Dark Blues have emerged victorious in the majority of those, recent history favours the Saints.

In fact, Dundee have not scored against the Perth side in five attempts, which makes their quest to end their barren spell, despite their 46 shots in three games, look even more daunting.

The last time the Dee managed to put the ball past St Johnstone and win was in April 2018 when Sofien Moussa bagged a brace.

We take a look back at the last four seasons to see how the two sides have compared.

2020/2021

There was just the one meeting last season when the promotion-chasing Dark Blues hosted the Saints at Dens in the Scottish Cup.

A Guy Melamed strike in the 20-minute was enough to see St Johnstone through, en-route to lifting the cup.

It could have all been very different had Charlie Adam converted from the penalty spot, but Zander Clark was on hand to save the day.

2018/2019

The sides met four times in the season which saw Dundee relegated.

Four games, four St Johnstone wins, zero goals for Dundee.

St Johnstone’s Callum Hendry scores to make it 2-0 in the victory over Dundee in April 2019.

It was all too easy for the Perth side with the Dark Blues failing to land a glove on their Tayside rivals.

Callum Hendry scored in two of the four games – he’ll hope to be on the scoresheet again if he gets an opportunity on Wednesday.

2017/2018

The 2017/2018 season was the last time there was a real tussle between the two sides – and that’s not including the friction between then-managers Neil McCann and Tommy Wright!

Neil McCann had to be led away at full-time after St Johnstone beat Dundee 4-0 at Dens Park in March 2018.

There were four meetings, this time with two wins apiece.

The stand-out clash was the Saints’ 4-0 win at Dens Park, which ended with ugly scenes at full-time when McCann and Zander Clark almost came to blows.

2016/2017

St Johnstone emerged victorious in this head-to-head too, winning two out of the three games.

Tommy Wright’s men won their two home games, while Dundee won the Dens Park meeting 3-0 on Hogmanay.

Steven Anderson celebrates with Joe Shaughnessy as Dundee keeper Scott Bain end up in his net. St Johnstone won the October 23 clash 2-1.

The win was a welcome end to 2016 for then-manager Paul Hartley, but 2017 saw the end of his reign over the Dark Blues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]