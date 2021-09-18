Stevie May comes back to haunt Aberdeen with late St Johnstone winner

Stevie May came back to haunt Aberdeen with a dramatic late winner for St Johnstone.

Just as it was looking as if Callum Davidson’s men would have to settle for another draw, the former Dons striker found the net with a low 18-yarder to secure their first Premiership win of the season.

It was May’s first goal since December and he lapped up the corner flag celebration in front of the home supporters who had been jeering him.

The first half was pretty forgettable stuff, with both sides struggling to exert any sort of control in perfect conditions for football.

The best chance for Saints was a Callum Booth right foot shot that nearly found the corner.

There was more of an end to end feel about the second period and the visitors, by no means at their best, had the ball in the net on 66 minutes.

Glenn Middleton’s goal was disallowed after he prodded home a mishit Chris Kane shot at the back post, however.

There was nothing wrong with May’s strike from the edge of the box on the 84th minute that beat Joe Lewis and found the Aberdeen keeper’s bottom right corner.

It was then a case of holding on, which Saints managed to do fairly comfortably.