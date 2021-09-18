Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stevie May comes back to haunt Aberdeen with late St Johnstone winner

By Eric Nicolson
September 18 2021, 4.57pm
St Johnstone's Stevie May celebrates after scoring.
Stevie May came back to haunt Aberdeen with a dramatic late winner for St Johnstone.

Just as it was looking as if Callum Davidson’s men would have to settle for another draw, the former Dons striker found the net with a low 18-yarder to secure their first Premiership win of the season.

It was May’s first goal since December and he lapped up the corner flag celebration in front of the home supporters who had been jeering him.

The first half was pretty forgettable stuff, with both sides struggling to exert any sort of control in perfect conditions for football.

The best chance for Saints was a Callum Booth right foot shot that nearly found the corner.

There was more of an end to end feel about the second period and the visitors, by no means at their best, had the ball in the net on 66 minutes.

Glenn Middleton’s goal was disallowed after he prodded home a mishit Chris Kane shot at the back post, however.

Stevie May scores.

There was nothing wrong with May’s strike from the edge of the box on the 84th minute that beat Joe Lewis and found the Aberdeen keeper’s bottom right corner.

It was then a case of holding on, which Saints managed to do fairly comfortably.

