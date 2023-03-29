Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Pierre Reedy latest as he hopes to welcome back trio for Hamilton clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gary Bowyer has revealed Dundee have hurdles to overcome to secure the signing of American free agent Pierre Reedy.

The Dark Blues are keen to add the versatile defender to their squad for the rest of the season.

And Courier Sport understands the club are looking at the possibility of a deal going beyond the summer.

That’s after the former Real Salt Lake man spent the past few weeks on trial at Dens Park.

However, ensuring everything is in order for an American national to be eligible to play in Scotland is the task for Dundee right now.

Boss Bowyer was reticent to say too much on the deal until everything from work permit to international clearance was sorted out.

But he did confirm the interest is there to add Reedy to his squad.

“He is someone who has been in training,” Bowyer said of the former Real Monarchs player.

“We are just seeing if there is a possibility to get him in until the end of the season.

“Obviously you have to wait on certain criteria so we are just waiting on whether that’s possible.

“Nothing is imminent or it could be tomorrow.

“But he is still training with us.”

Team news

Bowyer, meanwhile, is hopeful of having two more striking options at his disposal for this week’s clash with Hamilton Accies.

The Dark Blues welcome the SPFL Trust Trophy champions to Dens Park aiming to put pressure on leaders Queen’s Park.

And the likes of Kwame Thomas (concussion) and Lorent Tolaj (Achilles) could return to put pressure on the in-form pair Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak.

Barry Maguire is also back while Ben Williamson has shaken off a hamstring issue and Ryan Clampin played 90 minutes for the reserves yesterday.

Cammy Kerr, meanwhile, remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

“Cammy Kerr is progressing but we will have to be calm with him,” Bowyer added.

“We hope to have Kwame Thomas and Lorent Tolaj back in with us later on in the week.

“Barry Maguire is training and Ben Williamson’s hamstring is better.”