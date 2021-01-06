EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar confirms pay cuts and praises players for the way they handled talks

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar has praised players for taking pay cuts to help the club through the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many other clubs across Scotland, United’s finances have taken a hit due to the Covid-19 restrictions enforced on football, with the club asking its football staff to take 20% wage reductions to help ease the strain, with reports of sliding scale cuts for higher earners.

The Tangerines’ coaching staff quickly agreed to the measures put forward last October, followed this week by the players after negotiations stretched into the new year.

Despite the prolonged process, Terrors chief Asghar was just happy to see a solution found that suits all and hailed the players for the way they handled talks.

Speaking to Courier Sport, he said: “The players have been very good.

“They understand the situation and have been open to try to find a way to help the club.

“Where we are speaks volumes for the players’ commitment.

“It isn’t a simple process that we’ve been through. Everybody has partners, families, advisors, the PFA, who also need to be informed.

“There was a lot of talking to be done in amongst continuing to play games, but the players have been really, really professional in doing so and I’m delighted we’ve got to where we have.”

Asghar calls for calm amid Covid-19 choppy waters

The Covid crisis has put pressure on United’s coffers, with fans banned from attending games potentially forcing the club to consider selling top assets in the transfer market.

It seems the end is not in sight with a new national lockdown in place and United chairman Mark Ogren warning things could get “messy” amid the Tangerines’ cost-cutting programme.

However, Asghar has called for calm as they continue to try to navigate choppy waters.

He continued: “There’s still a long road ahead. Reviewing where we are financially will be an ongoing task while the situation is what it is with regard to lockdown and not having fans at games.

“We are where we are with that – we’re in a tier four lockdown – and we have to adhere to the rules, which we all want to do for obvious reasons.

“But it does make things difficult. Everything is so fluid.

“We want the best for Dundee United, but I have to think about our players and staff and Mark Ogren’s exactly the same.

“He’s an honest businessman and the main focus is making sure this club is sustainable moving forward.”