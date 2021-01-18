Tuesday, January 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United hero Lawrence Shankland opens up on fatherhood and issues outside of football close to his heart

by Calum Woodger
January 18 2021, 7.22pm Updated: January 18 2021, 7.24pm
© David Young/Action Plus/ShuttersMandatory Credit: Photo by David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock (10817846l) Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United during the warm up before the match; Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland; Scottish Premiership Football, Dundee United versus Livingston. Dundee United v Livingston, Scottish Premiership, Football, Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland, UK - 02 Oct 2020
Dundee United hero Lawrence Shankland.

Goal machine Lawrence Shankland – it’s a phrase we’ve become accustomed to hearing.

Scratch beneath the surface, though, and you uncover the man behind the moving parts.

The Dundee United star’s work off the pitch supporting Gamtalk UK – a scheme aimed at preventing problem gambling among Scottish youngsters – is particularly telling.

As much as the Tangerines’ Scotland striker got involved to help people, not least founder Paul Pettigrew, he’s doing it for himself too.

Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.
Subscribe