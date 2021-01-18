Goal machine Lawrence Shankland – it’s a phrase we’ve become accustomed to hearing.

Scratch beneath the surface, though, and you uncover the man behind the moving parts.

The Dundee United star’s work off the pitch supporting Gamtalk UK – a scheme aimed at preventing problem gambling among Scottish youngsters – is particularly telling.

As much as the Tangerines’ Scotland striker got involved to help people, not least founder Paul Pettigrew, he’s doing it for himself too.