Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld wanted by Portuguese club Braga

Former Dundee United midfielder Ryan Gauld could be about to switch clubs in Portugal.
Braga have launched a bid to sign Gauld from Farense, according to a report today on the Daily Record’s website.
He has been a huge success in the Primeira Liga after helping the Faro-based club to promotion to the top flight, winning four man-of-the-match awards.
Braga boss Carlos Carvalhal has reportedly launched a bid to sign the 25-year-old, after midfielder Iuri Medeiros was ruled out for the season,
Gauld’s contract at Farense expires in the summer.
