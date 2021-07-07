Dundee United boss Tam Courts lifts lid on plans for ‘three or four’ more signings

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has revealed they are targeting “three or four” more signings in the summer window.

United have only brought in experienced former Celtic and Scotland man Charlie Mulgrew so far this close season.

With the return of competitive football just around the corner – Friday night’s trip to face Courts’ former club Kelty Hearts in the Premier Sports Cup – the Tangerines are eager to add to their group.

New gaffer Courts won’t rush into anything but has moved to assure supporters work is going on behind the scenes to strengthen the squad.

Courts guarantees United fans recruitment

“I’d say there are a number of names floating about just now,” the 39-year-old said.

“One thing I’ve tried to prioritise as a manager previously is trying to not jump in in any form of desperation.

“We’re quite relaxed about the situation. I like the growth of this team just now and where it is we’re actually going.

“But there’s no doubt, making three or four signings, is our target.

“The aim is to be able to do that but the key thing for me is making sure they’re the right signings.

“That’s probably a guarantee we can make to the United fans – recruitment will happen but they have to be the right players.”

Decision to be taken on Rogers

Courts also lifted the lid on Danny Rogers – the ex-Aberdeen and Kilmarnock goalkeeper who has been training with the Terrors for the past week.

The former Republic of Ireland U/21 international got some game time as a trialist in last weekend’s 4-1 friendly win over Brechin – with Courts suitably impressed.

Whether they’ll be taking things further with Rogers will depend on a conversation the United boss is set to have with goalkeeping coach Neil Alexander.

Courts added: “Danny’s a player that has good pedigree, he was known to our goalkeeping coach and the fact he’s available is good.

“He’d been training with Livingston so we knew he could come in almost training fit.

“He’ll be in for another few days, I’ll speak to Neily and we’ll make a decision on that.

“It’s been nice having a bit of fresh blood in the environment.”

Boss expecting change in attitude

As for their clash with Kelty, Courts is hopeful United can pick up three points in their quest to progress from the League Cup group stage for the first time since 2017.

That is a stat that doesn’t sit well with the Tannadice manager.

He commented: “I think the attitude of treating it like an extension of pre-season is why we haven’t progressed in the last three seasons.

“The key thing for us is we have to recognise the competitive stuff comes early but it is real football and a chance to progress in a major cup competition.

“For us, as much as the players are still working and improving physically, this is the first opportunity to actually go and showcase what we’ve been doing so far.”