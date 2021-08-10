Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Sport / Football / Dundee United

Adam Asghar to take Dundee United B at Stenhousemuir tonight as club confirm first-team promotion

By Calum Woodger
August 10 2021, 4.15pm Updated: August 10 2021, 5.31pm
Dundee United coach Adam Asghar.
Adam Asghar will lead Dundee United B into their SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Stenhousemuir tonight after the club confirmed his step up to the first team.

Adam, son of United sporting director Tony Asghar, was previously the club’s U/18s manager before moving into the top team from the academy alongside new boss Tam Courts.

As a first-team coach, former Motherwell man Asghar (27) has assisted Courts and No 2 Liam Fox in the early season Premier Sports Cup and league action.

Dundee United legend and current coach Dave Bowman.

However, this evening, working alongside Terrors legend and player transition coach Dave Bowman, he will be aiming to help the development squad navigate a tricky first-round tie at Ochilview.

Asghar, who has been replaced as 18s gaffer by former Bristol Rovers youth coach Ryan Moon, will be hoping his side can get past League Two Stenny and set up a second-round meeting with League One title hopefuls Cove Rangers.

Arabs wanting to take in the Challenge Cup action at Ochilview can pay at the gate to watch the Tangerines’ stars of tomorrow.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. Kick off is at 7.30pm.

