Adam Asghar to take Dundee United B at Stenhousemuir tonight as club confirm first-team promotion

Adam Asghar will lead Dundee United B into their SPFL Trust Trophy clash at Stenhousemuir tonight after the club confirmed his step up to the first team.

Adam, son of United sporting director Tony Asghar, was previously the club’s U/18s manager before moving into the top team from the academy alongside new boss Tam Courts.

As a first-team coach, former Motherwell man Asghar (27) has assisted Courts and No 2 Liam Fox in the early season Premier Sports Cup and league action.

However, this evening, working alongside Terrors legend and player transition coach Dave Bowman, he will be aiming to help the development squad navigate a tricky first-round tie at Ochilview.

Asghar, who has been replaced as 18s gaffer by former Bristol Rovers youth coach Ryan Moon, will be hoping his side can get past League Two Stenny and set up a second-round meeting with League One title hopefuls Cove Rangers.

Arabs wanting to take in the Challenge Cup action at Ochilview can pay at the gate to watch the Tangerines’ stars of tomorrow.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for concessions. Kick off is at 7.30pm.